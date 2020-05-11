The Ottawa University men’s tennis team signed Blake Sprouse, a transfer from Oral Roberts University. Sprouse was homeschooled.

Sprouse attended Oral Roberts University for two years, where he was a member of the men’s tennis team. In 2018 and 2019, he earned victories over players from Oklahoma Baptist University, Augustana University, Millsaps College, Stevens Institute of Technology, McKendree University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

In high school, Sprouse defeated the Oklahoma Class 6A state champion multiple times his senior season.

“We are excited for Blake and his commitment to our program,” OU head men’s tennis coach Jacob Mishkin said. “Blake knows his best tennis is in front of him and we look forward to promoting his athleticism, positive on-court habits, and having him sporting our black and gold this fall.”

Sprouse plans to major in marketing.