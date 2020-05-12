Local American Legion baseball is going to look different this summer.

The American Legion national office Monday announced the suspension of the 2020 season.

“This means that there will be no American Legion sponsored Zones or State Tournaments, however this does not mean that we will not be playing baseball this summer,” Luke Queen, Ottawa American Legion board member, said.

Ottawa American Legion Post 60 baseball program will operate as an independent this summer, Queen said.

“We are planning to play our schedules that we have, including regular season tournaments,” he said. “Coaches and other local boards are currently discussing ways to have a postseason tournament because we all just want these boys to be able to play ball, and are exploring options of ways to grow legion baseball moving forward. We have also received a lot of feedback stating that teams are planning to return to legion baseball in 2021, just as we are.”

The Legion will kickoff the season with tryouts and practices as soon as Kansas enters phase two of its reopening plan, which can’t start before Monday.