Seaman’s league future remains in doubt ... for another month anyway.

The USD 345 school board discussed Seaman’s proposed 2022-23 move from the Centennial League to the United Kansas Conference during Monday night’s ZOOM meeting, but will not vote on a possible change until its June meeting.

The Seaman administration has recommended a change to the United Kansas Conference, while Viking head coaches preferred a move to the UKC by a 9-4 margin among coaches who stated a league preference.

Seaman principal Mike Monaghan and incoming athletic director Steve Bushnell fielded questions from board members Monday while explaining the reasoning behind supporting a move to the UKC.

Monaghan and Bushnell were asked about a variety of issues, including the travel that would be involved with a move to the UKC, whether other league options had been considered, how scheduling would be affected and how a move might affect the district economically.

Monaghan said Seaman, a Class 5A school, has tried to look at every angle and that the school administration believes the UKC is its best option.

“We have a short window of opportunity to come up with a plan, so we came up with the most viable plan that we could because the schedules have been set for the next two years but we have to give two-year notice if we’re going to leave (the Centennial League),’’ Monaghan said.

“So we knew we needed to develop a plan and we have and we vetted the plan pretty thoroughly to present the best plan to the board for consideration.’’

Monaghan and Bushnell both maintained that the UKC would provide Seaman with sufficient scheduling options as well as league parity.

“Those were our main focus points coming from the building level, vetted out by myself, Mr. (Brad) Dietz (retiring athletic director) and Mr. Bushnell, and our coaches as well,’’ Monaghan said.

If the league change is approved, Seaman would become the third city school to leave the Centennial League for the UKC, joining Shawnee Heights and Topeka West.

Shawnee Heights was one of six original members of the UKC in 2018-19, along with Basehor-Linwood, De Soto, Kansas City-Turner, Lansing and Leavenworth.

Topeka West and Piper will become members of the league in ’22-23.

The Centennial League includes 6A schools Junction City, Manhattan, Topeka High and Washburn Rural, while the UKC is predominately a Class 5A league, with Piper (4A) the only non-5A school.

“I think we’ve looked at other possibilities, but the thing that the UKC provides our district is that parity, that 5A base,’’ Bushnell said.

“I think there’s a great amount of parity among those schools.’’

If Seaman’s move to the UKC is approved it would leave the Centennial League with six members in ’22-’23, but Highland Park is also considering a league change.

A decision on the Scots’ move to the Kansas City Atchison League could also come next month.

Other current Centennial League members are Emporia, Hayden, Junction City, Manhattan, Topeka High and Washburn Rural.

Bushnell said he doesn’t think Seaman will have any trouble filling its non-league schedule if it does move to the UKC.

School officials have expressed an interest in continuing to schedule city opponents whenever possible.

“I think we’re in the catbird’s seat, so to speak,’’ Bushnell said. ”I think we’ve got an opportunity to go east and west and attract some non-league opponents by being where we’re at here in Topeka.

“I would say that Seaman offers a lot, and I look at that as a positive.’’

Bushnell admitted that it is a tough for Seaman, an original Centennial League member, to consider leaving the league, but said he believes it may be a good time to make that move.

“Seaman was one of the pioneers in 1961 when it all started, and it’s hard to make that change,’’ Bushnell said.

“But times have changed and I think it’s important to be proactive, to look forward, to have a vision for the future to do what’s best for our students and our student-athletes, our programs, athletically, academically, and I think we can do that.’’