As summer approaches, many families and kids would typically be preparing for summer sports seasons with Pratt Recreation. This year, plans might look a little different.

Pratt Rec is currently still planning activities for kids and adults alike, but they are unsure of what activities they will be able to put on since the state has not given them exact restrictions for this summer yet. Once they hear of restrictions and guidelines from the state, they will be able to see just how normal or abnormal this summer sports season will be.

“Our goal is to have some type of activities this summer, to give the kids a sense of normal,” a Pratt Recreation employee wrote on their Facebook Page.

Pratt Recreation Director Larry Eisenhauer told the Pratt Tribune that activities will definitely be pushed back, but that they don’t want to cancel anything just yet.

“We might have to cut some things back a little bit, but we don't want to cancel any activities,” Eisenhauer said.

Their main form of communication with the public at this time is Facebook. For more updates, visit the Pratt Recreation Facebook page.