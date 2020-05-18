The Ottawa University men’s powerlifting team signed Brandon Tran, Hurst, Texas, for the 2020-21 season.

Tran lettered in powerlifting and football at L.D. Bell High School. He was a two-time regional qualifier and a state tournament participant in powerlifting.

On the football field, Tran was a first team all-district selection at guard, was twice named academic all-district, and earned second team academic all-state. He earned the 2019 Burlsworth Character Award.

Tran plans to major in engineering.