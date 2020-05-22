The Ottawa University men’s bowling team signed a former Oregon prep star.

Brian DeLuisa-Anderson will join the Braves for the 2020-2021 season. He is from Gladstone, Ore., and attended Oregon Connections Academy.

“Our men’s team got a lot better today,” OU head men’s bowling coach Geoff Poston said. “I expect Brian to come in and make an immediate impact on our program on and off the lanes.”

DeLuisa-Anderson earned four letters in bowling. He helped his team to a 2018 JBT Baker Team Shootout championship and a 2018 OSUSBC District All-Star Tournament championship. He was the 2015 U15 Boys State Games of America Champion; a three-time Oregon State High School District Most Valuable Player; earned five Oregon Junior Classic Title; a three-time Pacific Northwest Junior Bowler champion; earned six JBT U17 titles; was named to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 Junior Boys Tour U17 All-Star Team; earned the 2015 U15 Boys Oregon Pepsi Youth State Tournament championship; won the 2018 U17 Boys Oregon Pepsi Youth State Tournament championship; was a six-time Junior Gold qualifier; won several singles, doubles and team championships at the Greater Portland USBC Youth Tournament and the Oregon State USBC Youth Tournament; and was the 2012-13 Kellogg Bowl Chris Cairns Most Inspirational Award winner. At the Oregon Junior Classic, DeLuisa-Anderson won back-to-back Tournament of Champions titles.

“We are so excited to have a young man like Brian join our talented squad,” OU assistant men’s bowling coach Brian Rickert said. “His tournament success not only at the local level but nationally as well will immediately push our team closer to the national championship we are working towards. Most importantly, he is a young man of tremendous character and will fit in perfectly with the culture we are continuing to develop here at Ottawa.”

DeLuisa-Anderson plans to major in sports studies.