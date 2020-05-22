The Ottawa University women’s soccer signed two high school standouts and a transfer to fill out its roster for the 2020 season.

Ottawa added Hannah Deware, of Atchision; Anna Tropansky, of Gardner, and Madeline Aguilar, a transfer from Nebraska Christian College.

Aguilar played one season at Nebraska Christian College and will be a sophomore for the Braves in 2020. She was named NCCAA Division I All-Central Region Second Team at midfielder for the Sentinels. In her first collegiate season, Aguilar played in 10 games and made eight starts. She scored eight goals and had two assists for 18 points. At Saugus High School, Aguilar lettered in soccer.

Aguilar plans to concentrate on general studies before deciding on a major.

Deware lettered in soccer at Atchison High School. Deware’s parents and grandparents (Marion and Allan Deware) attended Ottawa University.

She plans to major in secondary education.