Area high schools and middle schools have plans in place for summer conditioning.

Central Heights begins summer athletic development June 1. Athletes in grades 6-12 will meet 6:30 a.m.-8 a.m. Monday-Thursday.

The focus will be on athletic development and injury prevention.

Central Heights officials said they will monitor guidelines from the state and county to ensure student safety.

Wellsville’s summer weights and conditioning for high school and middle school athletes begins June 1.

High school football/weights meet at 7 a.m. High school (freshmen) and middle school football and high school basketball meets at 8 a.m.

The summer camp schedule was also released:

High school football: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 3-7

High school boys basketball: 5-7 p.m. July 6-9

High school volleyball: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 3-5

Middle school football: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 3-6