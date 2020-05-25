The Ottawa University men's lacrosse team has signed Robert Roseberry, Denver, Colo., for the 2021 season. He is is a transfer from Metropolitan State University — Denver.

As a freshman at MSU-Denver, Roseberry played in seven games for the Roadrunners. He scored two goals and tallied eight assists.

Roseberry lettered in basketball, lacrosse and football at Bruce Randolph High School. He earned second team all-league honors in lacrosse. Roseberry had the fastest 40-yard time for the lacrosse and the football teams.

He plans to major in sports management.