The Ottawa University soccer programs recently signed three players.

The women’s team signed Katla Gardarsdottir, of Reykjavik, Iceland, and Isabelle Conte, of São Paulo, Brazil, a transfer from Iowa Lakes Community College. The men added Francisco Maya, of Montebello, Calif.

Gardarsdottir helped lead her team, Valur, to the U11, U12, U13, U14, and U15 to the Reykjavik championship. Valur was named the U15 Icelandic champion and the U19 Cup champions. In 2017, Gardarsdottir lived in Norway and played with IL Sandviken. She helped the team to the U19 Cup championship.

Gardarsdottir plans to major in elementary education.

As a sophomore at Iowa Lakes Community College, Conte played in 13 games. She scored nine goals and had two assists for 20 points. Conte scored two game winning goals. In her first collegiate season, Conte played in 15 games, scoring three goals and tallying two game winning goals. She earned the 2019-20 Faculty Award.

Conte played her senior year of high school in South Carolina. She excelled in the classroom, where she received an Academic Excellence Award. Conte was part of the National Beta Club and earned Player of the Year honors.

Conte plans to major in human services.

Maya lettered in soccer at Schurr High School. He was twice named captain. Maya earned ECNL Southwest all-conference honors.

He is the brother of OU assistant coach Edward Maya, who was an All-KCAC goalkeeper for the Braves.

Maya plans to concentrate on general studies before deciding on a major.