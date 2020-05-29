The Ottawa University softball team recently signed two players: Baylee Cartmill, of Moore, Okla., and Justyse Rodriguez, of Kansas City, Kan.

Cartmill did not play softball for her high school. She played travel ball for the Oklahoma Twisters 18U team.

“We are very happy to have Baylee joining our softball family,” OU head softball coach Jay Kahnt said. “She comes from a great travel ball organization that prepares them for the transition to college softball. Baylee will add some depth to our outfield. She has good range and a good arm in the outfield. We are excited to watch her growth over the next four years.”

Cartmill plans to major in engineering.

Rodriguez lettered in softball and basketball at Turner High School. On the softball diamond, she was a first team All-KVL selection as a utility player as a sophomore. In her junior season, Rodriguez earned first-team All-KVL honors at catcher for the Bears. Off the field, she was Turner High School’s National Honor Society president. Rodriguez was named Homecoming Queen in the fall of 2019.

“We are very excited to have another great player in Justyse joining our softball family,” Kahnt said. “She has been all-conference in a couple of positions and is a great catcher with a good arm. Justyse can also play multiple infield positions. She comes from a great travel team that will have her ready to compete when she gets to college. Justyse is a true student-athlete as she succeeds in the classroom as well as on the field. We can’t wait to get her to campus this fall.”

Rodriguez plans to major in marketing.