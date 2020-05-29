The Ottawa University women’s tennis team recently signed a college transfer.

Yana Goranova, of Sofia, Bulgaria, transferred from North Central Texas College. She attended National High School in Finance and Business.

At North Central Texas College, Goranova helped the Lions to a No. 10 ranking in the NJCAA polls and a ninth-place finish at the NJCAA Women’s National Tournament, and helped NCTC to a 2018 Regional Championship. In Bulgaria, she was ranked as high as No. 7 nationally in juniors.

“Yana is a welcomed addition to our program and her experience competing during pressure-filled moments at NCTC will prove beneficial for us down the stretch,” OU women’s tennis coach Jacob Mishkin said. “Our returners will enjoy Yana’s team-first mentality and we can’t wait to see the improvements we make together as a team this season.”

Goranova plans to major in psychology.