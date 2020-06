The Ottawa University men’s volleyball team signed Anthony Calderon, of Rosamond, Calif., for the 2021 season. He is a transfer from Antelope Valley College.

As a freshman at Antelope Valley College, Calderon played in six matches. He had six assists, 37 digs and averaged 1.61 dig per set. In his shortened sophomore season, Calderon appeared in seven matches. He had four kills, 28 digs and averaged 1.40 digs per set.