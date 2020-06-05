The Ottawa University men’s tennis team added a college transfer for the 2020-21 season.

The Braves signed Marko Puric, of Gornji Milanovac, Serbia, who is a transfer from North Carolina A&T University. He spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Meridian Community College in Mississippi.

As a junior at North Carolina A&T, Puric advanced to the finals of the Dr. Robert Johnson Tournament in Virginia in doubles and to the semifinals in singles. He helped Meridian Community College to two appearances at the NJCAA National Tournament and to a conference championship as a freshman. Playing No. 2 doubles as a freshman, Puric and his partner won the conference championship. He was ranked as high as second in Mississippi before the entering the conference tournament.

“Marko is someone that immediately caught our attention from his athletic base to his experience on the court,” OU men’s tennis coach Jacob Mishkin. “Marko has embraced the natural ebbs and flows at tested JUCO and Division I programs and now, it is time to build upon his foundation in preparation for the KCAC slate. Our team is eager to welcome in Marko to our Braves tennis program.”

Puric plans to major in finance.