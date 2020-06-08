The Ottawa University men’s wrestling team signed three additions to the 2020-21 squad.

Christian Ray, Tyler Johnson and Jacob Roberson are the newest members of the wrestling program.

Ray, of Winfield, is a transfer from Central Christian College in McPherson. Ray had a record of 4-15 as a freshman at CCC, competing in the 125-pound weight class. At Winfield High School, he lettered in wrestling and soccer. Ray placed fifth in 2018 and sixth in 2019 at the Kansas 4A State Wrestling Tournament.

Ray plans to major in graphic design.

Johnson, of Olathe, was a three-year letterman in wrestling for Olathe South High School. Johnson earned a state championship in freestyle in 2019 and placed fourth at the 2019 Kansas 6A State Tournament. He was a three-time Kansas 6A State Tournament qualifier and twice qualified for nationals.

Johnson plans to concentrate on general studies before deciding on a major.

Roberson, of St. Louis, Mo., is a transfer from Labette Community College.

At Labette, Roberson competed at the 2020 NJCAA National Championships. He lettered in wrestling and baseball at McClure North High School. He was a Missouri State Tournament qualifier. Roberson plans to major in business administration.