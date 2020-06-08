The Ottawa University soccer teams added one transfer each to the 2020 roster.

The OU men’s soccer team signed Thomas Santos, of Sao Paulo, Brazil. He is a transfer from Cloud County Community College.

The Lady Braves squad signed Nadine Vazquez, of Long Beach, Calif. She is a transfer from Compton College.

In two seasons at Cloud County Community College, Santos played in 21 matches. He scored three goals and had two assists for eight points. Santos took 29 shots with 12 of them on goal.

Santos plans to major in business administration.

Vazquez started 25 games at defender for the Tartars. She played varsity at David Starr Jordan High School for three seasons, earning first team All-Moore League honors in 2018.

Vazquez plans to major in sociology.