The Ottawa University women’s flag football is starting to fill its roster. The Lady Braves signed Kimberly Ibarra, of Las Vegas.

Ibarra lettered in flag football, soccer, and softball at Las Vegas High School. The defensive back helped her flag football team to the state championship game and she was selected to play in an all-star game. Ibarra earned all-league and all-region honors for the Wildcats and was twice named "Best Teammate."

She was named team captain for both the Wildcat flag football and softball teams. Ibarra volunteered in the Las Vegas community, helping at the community center and with a local church group.

Ibarra plans to concentrate on general studies before deciding on a major.