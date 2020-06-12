A top-flight prep flag football athlete was the first commitment to Ottawa University’s newest sport.

The OU women’s flag football programs first signing program history was Madysen Carrera, of Tampa, Fla. She attended Riverview Senior High School.

"I am extremely excited to have Madysen join the Ottawa family,” OU head women’s flag football coach Liz Sowers said. “Not only is she an extremely talented football player, she is an even better person. Madysen has the ability to play multiple positions, a dual threat quarterback, a naturally talented receiver with great hands, and loves to play defense. In my opinion, she could easily have a dominant impact in any of those positions. She is truly a team player and sets the tone of excellence as a student-athlete for the future of Women's Flag Football here at Ottawa University."

Carrera lettered in flag football and basketball at Riverview Senior High School. The receiver/quarterback was part of a 2019 district championship and regional runner-up finish. Carrera was selected to play in the all-star game and helped the West to two victories. She was a four-time first team all-conference selection, earned first team all-state twice, was selected second team all-state once, and was an honorable mention all-state selection. Carrera was named the 2019 Hillsborough Player of the Year.

“It was both an honor and a privilege to have coached Madysen Carrera for all four years of her high school flag football career,” Riverside High School head women’s flag football coach David Coffey said. “I am incredibly excited and proud that Madysen will be able to continue her academic and athletic careers at Ottawa. I know that she will be an asset as a person and a leader both on and off the field for #BraveNation. I look forward to seeing how she helps not only Ottawa, but college flag football around the country grow.”

Carrera plans to major in psychology.