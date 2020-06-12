The Ottawa University men’s wrestling team added another transfer to the roster.

The Braves signed Labette Community College transfer Cordell Hunt for the 2020-21 season. Hunt was a member of the wrestling program at Labette Community College for two years. He earned three letters in wrestling at Claremore High School.

He is the fourth LCC transfer in the last three years to become part of the OU men’s wrestling program. The others are Gabriel McDuffie, Jacob Roberson and Chance Schooler,

Hunt plans to major in business administration.