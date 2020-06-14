A baseball player for the Hays Larks has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Larks to cancel their first two games and re-evaluate plans for the season.

The positive test result came back for the player on Sunday, a day before the Larks were set to open the season at Larks Park. Monday and Tuesday’s scheduled games against the Colorado Springs Outlaws have been canceled.

The Larks’ players reported to town in the middle of this week and started practice on Thursday.

Larks manager Frank Leo told the HDN on Sunday that Larks are re-evaluating plans for the season moving forward in consultation with the Ellis County Health Department.