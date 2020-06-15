The Ottawa University softball team signed an accomplished athlete and student.

Hannah Koch, of Corpus Christi, Texas, is the newest Lady Brave.

Koch lettered in softball at Denison High School. As a junior, she helped Denison reach a regional quarterfinal. During her sophomore and freshman seasons, playing in Oklahoma, Koch led her team to a regional final and the state tournament in slow pitch and fast pitch. She is a member of the Oklahoma National Honor Society.

“We are very happy to have Hannah joining our program,” OU softball coach Jay Kahnt said. “Hannah comes from a very good travel program that prepares their players for the next level. She will add good depth to our catchers and also has the ability to play other positions. Hannah is a great example of being a true student-athlete as she succeeds on the field and in the classroom. Can’t wait to get her on campus this fall.”

Koch volunteers at a soup kitchen in Denison, Texas. Koch plans to major in engineering.