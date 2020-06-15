The Ottawa University women’s basketball team’s first recruiting class under new coach Taniesha Scott is rounding into form.

The Lady Braves signed three players — two transfers and a prep standout.

Scott signed Jordyn Jones, of Winter Park, Fla.; Jalisa Simons, of Toronto, Canada, who attended Umpqua Community College and Orange Coast College; and Amyr Lowe, of Portland, Ore., a transfer from Linn-Benton Community College.

Jones lettered in basketball at Winter Park High School. Jones plans to major in psychology.

Simons helped the Riverhawks to a 29-0 record in 2019-20. UCC was the only team in the NWAC to go undefeated. As a freshman at Orange Coast College, Simons led the conference and the state in scoring.

In two seasons, Lowe appeared in 53 games and made 44 starts for the Roadrunners. She averaged 13.4 points and four rebounds per game. Lowe shot 36.8% from the floor, 26.8% from behind the three-point line, and 65.7% from the free-throw line. As a sophomore, she averaged 15 points a game and scored a career-high 28 points against Blue Mountain Community College. Lowe plans to major in engineering.