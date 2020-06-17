For the second straight night, the Newton Rebels gave up a nightmare inning — allowing nine runs in the fifth inning en route to a 13-6 loss to the Hutchinson Monarchs Tuesday night in Sunflower League play at Eck Stadium in Wichita.

Hutchinson sent 15 batters to the plate in the inning, scoring nine runs on five hits and five walks. Newton used three pitchers to try and get out of the inning.

Hits were even at 11. The Newton defense was charged with seven unearned runs, while Hutchinson gave up two.

“I think the kids did a good job,” Hutchinson manager Deron McCue said. “It’s only the second game of the year, but the kids are getting in the swing of things. We got some good swings. We got some walks. It’s early in the year, but the kids are doing some good things.”

“Once again, it’s pitching out of the bullpen,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “Until we figure that out, that’s going to happen. With how things are going, pitchers are on a pitch count. Starters can only go as long as that pitch count. Until they get extended, our bullpen has to get going. Our offense is good, but they haven’t hit their full stride. We’re still putting up 11 hits a game.”

Hutchinson stole five bases to go along with seven in Monday’s game with none thrown out.

“I got the green light with everybody,” McCue said. “Until the show me they don’t know when to steal, then I may put the brakes on. I think we’ll be OK.”

“That comes down to our pitchers not being able to hold runners yet,” Clark said. “Until they hold runners, throw strikes and get ground balls, they aren’t going to stop that.”

Austin Callahan went three for three hitting for Hutchinson with two RBIs. Dylan Nedved went two for five with two RBIs. Taylor Barber also drove in two runs and stole three bases.

Hutchinson starter Liam Eddy went four innings, allowing a run, four hits and a strikeout. Aaron Haase finished the fifth for the win. Joshua Fortenberry struck out four in two innings. Bryson Lucas and Treyton Randall finished the game.

With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Hutchinson drew an error and a pair of hits to score a pair of runs.

Newton’s Lincoln Andrews led off the top of the fourth with a solo home run. Hutchinson’s Tanner Schrag replied with a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.

With bases loaded and no outs in the top of the fifth, Enzo Bonventre appeared to pop out for a sacrifice fly, but after a long delay, the umpires called no catch. A run scored, but one runner was forced out and another was tagged out for a double play.

Newton got a run in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly for Hibiki Ouchi. A pair of errors set up a two-run Andrew Brautman single.

Newton added a run in the ninth.

Brautman went three for five hitting for Newton. Darius Gaston went two for five. Andrews finished two for five.

Newton starter Aaron Bechtel took the loss. Newton used six pitchers.

The two teams meet again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Newton and Friday at Hutchinson.

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Sigrist 2b;3;0;1;0

Brautman ss;5;0;3;1

Bonventre dh;4;0;0;1

Thrasher pr;0;1;0;0

Andrews 1b;5;1;2;1

J.Martinez c;5;0;1;0

Eshelman 3b;2;1;1;0

Ross 3b;0;0;0;0

Gaston cf;5;1;2;1

Garza lf;3;0;0;0

Ouchi rf;0;0;0;1

White rf;1;0;0;0

Moore lf;3;2;1;0

TOTALS;36;6;11;5

Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi

Sartori cf;4;2;1;1

Reasnor 2b;2;1;0;0

Reetz 2b;2;0;0;0

Nedved dh;5;1;2;2

Barber 3b;4;2;1;2

Hamm c;3;2;1;0

Stephens c;1;0;0;0

Callahan 1b;3;2;3;2

Rindt 1b;0;0;0;0

MacKenzie ss;4;1;1;0

Ketcher rf;3;1;0;0

Whitchurch rf;1;0;1;0

Schrag lf;4;1;1;2

TOTALS;36;13;11;9

Newton;000;113;001;—6

Hutchinson;002;290;00x;—13

E — Moore, J.Martinez, Fortenberry 2, Eshelman. DP — Hutchinson, Newton. LOB — New. 11, Hut. 9. 2B — Sartori, Nedved, Barber, Hamm, J.Martinez, Gaston, Callahan 2, Eshelman. 3B — Brautman. HR — Andrews (1). SB — Sartori, Barber 3, Hamm. Sac. Fly — Ouchi.

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Bechtel, L;3;2;2;0;0;2

McClain;1;3;2;2;1;3

Knipfer;0;1;3;3;2;0

Fraizer;.1;4;6;1;3;1

Armeni;2.2;1;0;0;1;4

Landwehr

Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Eddy;4;4;1;1;0;1

Haase, W;1;2;1;1;1;1

Fortenberry;2;4;3;1;2;4

Lucas;1;0;0;0;1;2

Randall;1;1;1;2;0

Nippert faced three batters in the fifth inning.

WP — Bechtel, McClain, Knipfer 2. HBP — Callahan (Bechtel), Reasnor (McClain), Eshelman (Eddy). Time — 2:54.