The TMP-Marian Monarchs’ 18U summer baseball team split a doubleheader with the Salina Eagles 16U squad on Saturday at TMP Field.

The Monarchs took a 9-1 loss in the first game but bounced back for a 14-4 win in the second game.

The Monarchs were held to just four hits in the first game before delivering a 12-hit attack in game two. In the win, Jace Wentling went 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in four runs while Tyson Dinkel and Ethan Atherton had two hits each.

The Monarchs (7-5) will play a doubleheader at Great Bend on Tuesday.