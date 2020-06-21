McPHERSON — The Newton Senior Knights baseball team opened play Saturday 1-1 at the Bob Hooper Showcase in McPherson and Buhler.

Both games were pitchers’ duels. Newton downed Pratt 3-2 and lost to McPherson 2-1.

Against Pratt, Newton scored in the top of the third inning on a Henry Claassen RBI double. Pratt came back with a run in the bottom of the third.

Newton regained the lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI ground out for Ian Akers. Newton added a run on a two-out pickoff play with runners at first and third base.

Pratt scored a run with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. A strikeout and a double play ended the threat and the game.

Griffin Davis pitched six innings for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Gavin Cusick finished the game for the save.

Against McPherson, Newton took the lead in the top of the seventh with a Luke Boston bases-loaded walk. McPherson led off the seventh with a triple and a sacrifice fly to tie the game. McPherson reloaded the bases. After a pop fly, an error allowed a run to score, ending the game.

Akers and Trev Golubski each finished two for three hitting for Newton. Ben Schmidt took the loss, allowing one earned run on two hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. Camden Fenwich finished the game, allowing a hit and a walk.

Newton is 6-8 and concludes play Sunday. Newton hosts Ottawa at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

vs. Pratt

Newton;001;200;0;—3;7;1

Pratt;001;000;1;—2;7;1

Davis (W), Cusick (S) 7 and Boston; Showline (L) and Depman.

vs. McPherson

Newton;000;000;1;—1;5;1

McPherson;000;000;2;—2;3;3

Schmidt (L), Fenwick 7 and Boston; Rinker, Guman (W) 7 and Felid.