Senior Knights games canceled

GARNETT — Heavy rains during the weekend forced the cancellation of the Garnett Invitational Saturday and Sunday.

The Newton Senior Knights were supposed to play in the tournament.

Newton, 8-8, plays Wednesday at Ottawa.

Newton 12U drop three

The Newton Railers 12U baseball team dropped three games during weekend play.

The Railers fell to the Wichita Golden Bulls 12-1, the Seals 10-1 and the Northside Sluggers 13-0. Friday, the Railers fell to Halstead 18-1.

The team is 1-5.

Railer-Weeks drops two

The Newton Railer-Weeks baseball team fell to the Westurban Spartans 12U 15-0 Friday and the Raptors 6-2 Saturday.

The Railers are 3-10.

Heat-Carbajal finishes 6-0

HAYSVILLE — The G2 Heat-Carbajal softball team finished 6-0 in a tournament At the Plagens-Carpenter Sports Complex in Haysville.

The Heat opened with a 7-3 win over the Wichita Sluggers Academy 10U team, followed by a 15-3 win over Wellington, an 11-0 win over the Buhler Nationals, a 10-1 win over the Wichita Cyclones, a 6-2 win over Khaos Softball-Pink and a 6-3 win over Khaos-Pink.

The Heat are 19-6.

Heat 18U-Llamas 2-2

The G2 Heat 18U-Llamas team finished 2-2 in weekend play.

The Heat downed the Competitors Edge 4-2, beat the Lady Express 8-3, lost to the Competitors 9-2 and lost to the Lady Express 6-2.

In the first game against the Competitors Edge, Alivia Lange had two hits and two RBIs. Emily Wedel and Cheyenne Cooper each had two hits with an RBI.

Maizy Robuns pitched four innings for the win. Annabelle McLaughlin pitched one inning with a strikeout for a save.

In the first game against the Express, Payton Shoenfeld had two hits and two RBIs. Payton Divine had three hits with an RBI. Emily Kvasnicka had two hits with an RBI. McLaughlin struck out two in two innings, Lil Bird pitched three innings for the win, striking out one.

In the second game against the Competitors Edge, Cassie Wedel had two hits. Bird and Divine each drove in a run. Robins struck out two in the loss. McLaughlin struck out one.

In the second game against the Express, Divine had two hits with an RBI. Liz Lumbreras also drove in a run. McLaughlin took the loss, striking out one. Bird struck out two. Robins struck out one.

The Heat is 12-7-1.

Heat 18U-Lutz finishes 4-2

The G2 Heat 18U-Lutz team finished weekend play 4-2.

The Heat lost to the Kansas Motley Crue 11-3, lost to the Wichita Heat 8-2, beat the G2 Heat-Garcia 7-5, beat the Motley Crue 12-5, beat the Wichita Heat 6-1 and beat the G2 Heat-Garcia 4-1.

In the first game against the Motley Crue, Addy Mueller struck out four in the loss.

Against the Wichita Heat, Emma Hershberger and Taryn Foster each drove in a run. Katie Vanburkleo struck out one in the loss.

Against the Heat-Garcia, Emily Peterson drove in three runs. Piper Siedl had two hits with an RBI. Vanburkleo also drove in a run. Mueller struck out five in the win.

In the second game against the Motley Crue, Lia Grove drove in three runs and Alejandra Palmer drove in two runs. Seidl had two hits with an RBI. Vanburkleo struck out one in the win.

In the second game against the Wichita Heat, Anahi Garcia had two hits and an RBI. Mueller struck out seven in the win.

In the second game against the Heat-Garcia, Anahi Garcia posted the sole RBI. Vanburkleo struck out four in the win.

The Heat is 8-9-1.

Swathers 11U finish 0-2-1

GREAT BEND — The Hesston Swather 11U baseball team finished 0-2-1 in a tournament in Great Bend.

The Swathers tied the Barnstormers 6-6, lost to the McPherson Junior Pups 11-3 and lost to the Hornets 7-5.

The Swathers are 4-7-1.

Newton 8U finishes 0-3

AUGUSTA — The Newton Baseball Club 8U team finished 0-3 in tournament play in Augusta.

Newton lost to the Mudcats 5-3, the Cowley Lugnuts 12-0 and the Bullets 15-0.

The team is 0-4.

Royals 13U finishes 3-2

OWASSO, Okla. — The Royals 13U baseball team of Hesston finished 3-1 in a tournament in Owasso.

The Royals downed the Red Birds 11-7, lost to the Okalhoma Fuel 2025 10-2, beat the Slammers Shockers 6-4, beat the NEO Wood Ducks 4-3 and lost to the Oklahoma Bulls 11-10.

The Royals are 12-9-2.

SWBC Railers finish 0-2

The SWBC Newton Railers dropped a pair of weekend games.

The Railers fell to the 316 Elite 12U 15-2 and the Tribe 9-4.

The team is 3-14.

NOTE: Unless noted, stats are courtesy GameChanger.