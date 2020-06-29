Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan

Down four strokes entering the final round of The Railer, The Kansas Men’s Amateur Stroke Play Championships, Andrew Beckler of Topeka was able to charge back under difficult conditions to claim a three-stroke victory Sunday at Sand Creek Station.


Beckler shot a 75 in his final round for a one-under par 215 total.


Beckler was the sole competitor to finish under par.


"I just kept it in play," Beckler said. "That was the key today. I just had to stay patient. Everybody was going to struggle out there. I knew I was going to make some bogeys. I just had to keep it in play."


The leader after the first two rounds – Pete Krsnich of Wichita — shot an 82 in his final round to finish at, tied with Cooper Schultz of Wichita and Nick Kagy of Overland Park. Joseph Lemieux of Newalla, Okla., and Brock Polhill of Edmond, Okla., each tied for fifth at 219.


There were 111 competitors in the open division.


The tournament featured high winds in all three rounds. Winds in Sunday’s play topped 30 mph.


"I grew up playing in the wind," Beckler said. "I grew up playing here. I went to K-State and played at Colbert Hills. It’s always windy at Colbert Hills and that’s an advantage. I had the right mindset coming in. I knew it was going to be windy and it was going to be tough."


Beckler was a co-champion last year in a weather-shortened tournament.


Beckler will be a sixth-year senior at Washburn University, granted a hardship year of eligibility because of the season shortened by COVID-19. He was a 2013 Class 6A individual state champion from Washburn Rural High School.


He was a Big 12 medalist as a freshman. He was an All-Mid-America Athletic Association selection as a junior. He led the team with a 71.88 stroke average as a senior, before the season was canceled.


He’s had few competitive rounds since March.


"It’s different," Beckler said. "I’ve stayed pretty competitive in practice with myself and my friends. It’s different coming in here and making a putt that matters to win a tournament."


His next major competition will be the Kansas Amateur, set for July 21 to 26 at Colbert Hills.


"You just have to be confident in your game," Beckler said. "You have to trust yourself and trust your swing."


In the senior division, Tim McKinnis of Lyons shot the low round of the day at 72, moving into a tie for the lead with Sean Thayer of Garden City at 219. McKinnis won the first playoff hole.


It was the first title for McKinnis.


Two-time champion Tracy Chamberlin of Wichita was one stroke back at 220. Two-time champion Steve Newman of Wichita and 2018 champ Don Kuehn of Kansas City, Mo., tied for fourth at 224.


1. Beckler, Andrew, Topeka 71-69-75—215


T2. Schultz, Cooper, Wichita 73-72-73—218


T2. Kagy, Nick, Overland Park 70-72-76—218


T2. Krsnich, Pete, Wichita 66-70-82—218


T5. Lemieux, Joseph, Newalla, Okla. 73-73-73—219


T5. Polhill, Brock, Edmond, Okla. 71-74-74—219


7. Mason, Nicklaus, Shawnee 68-73-79—220


T8. Sokolosky, Zach, Wichita 77-72-76—225


T8. Bell, Jeff, Wichita 73-69-83—225


T10. Soyez, Elliot, Wichita 77-72-77—226


T10. Strathe, Jared, Owasso, Okla. 75-73-78—226


T12. Allen, Garret, Overland Park 74-78-75—227


T12. Fehr, Brian, Manhattan 77-73-77—227


T12. Harding, Will, Prairie Village 80-73-74—227


T15. Helin, Jared, Manhattan 71-80-77—228


T15. Scheve, Gentry, Emporia 76-72-80—228


T15. Bay, Jake, Shattuck, Okla. 74-73-81—228


T15. Audrain, Sion, Garden City 73-74-81—228


T15. Bender, Ryan, Overland Park 74-72-82—228


T15. Percy, Matt, Ottawa 75-77-76—228


T15. Specht, Trenton, Garden City 72-71-85—228


T22. Sparks, Hunter, Oklahoma City 75-76-78—229


T22. Saffell, Blake, Wellington 73-72-84—229


T22. Courington, Jack, Wichita 72-72-85—229


T22. Glenn, Jack, Stillwater, Okla. 77-75-77—229


T22. Gardner, John, Overland Park 78-74-77—229


T27. Kimmel, Caleb, Olathe 82-74-74—230


T27. Likes, Jackson, Olathe 83-71-76—230


T27. Wilson, Connor, Edmond, Okla. 74-71-85—230


T30. Wallace, Grayson, Guymon, Okla. 72-78-81—231


T30. Lane, Bradley, Lawrence 78-74-79—231


T32. Kasitz, Kyle, Wichita 75-76-81—232


T32. Simons, Tony, Overland Park 79-78-75—232


T32. Lazzo, Matt, Wichita 74-75-83—232


T35. Winslow, Michael, Overland Park 73-77-83—233


T35. Frazzini, Ben, Medina 81-75-77—233


T35. Heinen, Alec, Wichita 72-74-87—233


T35. Fox, Landon, Winfield 76-77-80—233


T35. Powers, Said, Edmond, Okla. 79-73-81—233


T40. Herrenbruck, Grant, Salina 73-78-83—234


T40. Holtzman, Noah, Wichita 73-82-79—234


T40. Bobert, Jordan, Moundridge 74-78-82—234


T43. Lee, Jack, Overland Park 76-76-83—235


T43. Hill, James, Andover 75-76-84—235


T43. Shaw, Kameron, Salina 76-74-85—235


T43. Scheufler, Lucas, Wellington 81-74-80—235


T47. Frederickson, Giles, Overbrook 78-82-76—236


T47. Rose, Parker, Stigler, Okla. 74-83-79—236


T47. Ulrich, Park, Overland Park 76-80-80—236


T50. Vautravers, Randall, Andover 81-79-77—237


T50. King, Andrew, Junction City 73-81-83—237


52. Gilliland, Caleb, Salina 78-79-81—238


T53. Baker, Jack, Wichita 79-80-80—239


T53. Heusel, Zane, Edmond, Okla. 75-84-80—239


T53. Brenneman, Grant, Hesston 76-81-82—239


T53. Austin, Peyton, Derby 74-82-83—239


T53. Gritton, Cole, Manhattan 77-79-83—239


T58. Smith, Davan, Dodge City 83-76-81—240


T58. Williams, Josh, Lawrence 76-73-91—240


T60. Rader, Jackson, Marysville 78-79-84—241


T60. Durst, Logan, Garden City 80-75-86—241


62. Trebilcock, Ian, Wichita 76-81-85—242


T63. Graf, Jonathan, Wichita 75-87-81—243


T63. Reintjes, Brent, Wichita 81-87-75—243


T63. Beaubien, Chris, Kansas City, Mo. 87-80-76—243


T63. Frazzini, Bobby, Medina, Minn. 71-83-89—243


T67. Kasitz, Adam, Wichita 78-80-86—244


T67. Trudo, Tyler, Wichita 73-83-88—244


T69. Goodrum, Austin, Andover 84-81-80—245


T69. Gillund, Austin, Clinton, Mo. 78-83-84—245


T69. Schmid, Caleb, Emporia 80-80-85—245


T69. Adkins, Ty, Hutchinson 74-85-86—245


T73. Gihring, Travis, Newton 81-82-83—246


T73. Vanlandingham, Caden, Wichita 79-82-85—246


T73. McCrae, Tradgon, Plainville 79-80-87—246


T73. Stone, Trey, Pleasant Hill, Mo. 82-85-79—246


T77. Neal, Patrick, Olathe 76-89-82—247


T77. Unruh, Colby, Overland Park 88-74-85—247


T77. Beck, Hayden, Topeka 81-80-86—247


T77. Radley, Stephen, Wichita 83-78-86—247


T77. Gibson, Zach, Andover 79-81-87—247


T82. Zinn, Otto, Mission Hills 78-84-86—248


T82. Sawyer, Drake, Wichita 82-80-86—248


T82. Bessenbacher, Michael, Overland Park 80-87-81—248


T82. Dillon, Calvin, Louisburg 83-76-89—248


T82. Hanrahan, Connor, Overland Park 80-85-83—248


T87. Eickman, Joe, Wichita 81-80-88—249


T87. Langstraat, Joey, Basehor 81-84-84—249


89. Prentice, Kade, Overland Park 83-78-89—250


90. Norris, Josh, Hays 78-88-85—251


91. Ward, Cooper, Wichita 79-79-94—252


92. Porter, Blake, Topeka 81-84-89—254


93. Ruckman, Case, Albany, Mo. 82-93-80—255


94. Jenkins, Mike, Lake Lotawana, Mo. 83-82-91—256


T95. Schurle, Cody, Manhattan 88-90-79—257


T95. Streck, Cole, Great Bend 84-85-88—257


T95. Saporito, Nate, Stilwell 87-80-90—257


98. Krannawitter, Jason, Hays 91-85-82—258


99. Schrock, Jr., Matthew, Wichita 91-85-83—259


100. Mowry, Matthew, Cimarron 85-85-91—261


101. Eickman, David, Kansas City, Mo. 89-81-92—262


T102. Pauls, Tanner, Newton 83-89-92—264


T102. Hedges, Will, Lawrence 83-88-93—264


104. Jenkins, Kobe, Leawood 82-89-95—266


105. Sinks, Michael, Overland Park 84-90-93—267


106. Powell, Wyatt, Basehor 95-85-89—269


107. Piles, Mac, Topela 92-86-92—270


108. Day, Dustin, Manhattan 93-92-94—279


109. Snowden, Grant, Manhattan 95-91-104—290


WD. Gantz, William, Perry 81-WD-injury


WD. Laughlin, Hunter, Mangum, Okla. WD


NS. Reinke, Nick, Wichita NS-93-NS—NS


Senior Division


x-won playoff


1. McKinnis, Tim, Lyons 74-73-72—219-x


2. Thayer, Sean, Garden City 75-71-73—219


3. Chamberlin, Tracy, Wichita 73-73-74—220


T4. Newman, Steve, Wichita 69-77-78—224


T4. Kuehn, Don City, Mo. 74-73-77—224


T6. Holloway, Michael, Wichita 72-76-77—225


T6. Goode, Greg, Salina 73-77-75—225


T6. Jolliffe, Mark, Wichita 70-75-80—225


9. Holden, Darrel, Shawnee 74-77-80—231


10. Kaup, Doug, Phillipsburg 77-81-74—232


T11. Casamento, Michael, Andover 77-77-79—233


T11. Vautravers, Randy, Andover 75-77-81—233


T13. Richey, Scott City, Missouri 74-74-86—234


T13. Bezek, Bob, Ottawa 74-80-80—234


T15. Neal, Darrin, Olathe 75-82-78—235


T15. Randall, Steve, Lawrence 81-79-75—235


17. Nielsen, Tom, Edmond, Okla. 81-80-75—236


18. Hermann, Mike, Wichita 76-83-78—237


19. Hartmann, Bob, Andover 74-80-86—240


T20. Bailey, John, Nashville 81-83-79—243


T20. Bahner, Brent, Wichita 78-80-85—243


22. Bowden, Gene, Wichita 83-79-88—250


T23. Rumler, Bret, Lyons 86-86-79—251


T23. Gates, James, Lake Winnebago, Mo. 82-82-87—251


T23. Linville, Dale, Mulvane 86-82-83—251


T23. Gibson, Michael, Andover 90-79-82—251


T27. Foreman, Patrick, La Cygne 85-82-85—252


T27. Bonewell, Todd, Mulvane 87-83-82—252


29. Porter, Barry, Belleville 77-86-94—257


30. Corning, Curtis, Valley Center 88-84-87—259


WD. Swanson, Brad, Winfield WD-96--WD—WD