Thirteen-year-old Cade Myers, of Sublette, was fishing recently for bass at a farm pond near Meade when he hooked into a pig of a largemouth bass.

The teen was fishing with a Googan Baits Bandito Bug in pearl white on a Texas rig with a quarter-ounce weight that was hammered by the nice bass.

Congrats on the slaunch of a bass and I hope you catch many more nice ones this summer!

