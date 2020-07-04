Myers Hendrickson believes the NAIA and Kansas Wesleyan are taking the right approach in how sports will return this fall.

With the coronavirus still lingering in the United States, KWU now has guidelines and recommendations set forth by the NAIA that were released on Wednesday. This comes after the NAIA announced its return to play plan in June, and said all fall sports practices will begin on Aug. 15.

"I like that we’ve been proactive at Kansas Wesleyan University (with) our leadership in (president) Dr. Matt Thompson, we’ve been way in front of this thing," said Hendrickson, who will start his second season as football coach. "We have great plans with the health and safety of our students, particularly with me and the football team and the forefront of everything that we do. I think every step along the way has helped us have a path for the season, and that’s what we’ve got.

"We’re excited that we get to play our first game on Sept. 12. I think that allows a great opportunity for acclimation, and allows us to get the season started in a great way with the situation that’s been going on."

Originally, Wesleyan was slated to play a 10-game schedule that featured all Kansas Conference opponents and would have started on Sept. 5, but the NAIA is delaying the start of competition for football by one week.

The Coyotes were scheduled to open the football season with a conference game at Tabor on Sept. 5. All KCAC schools have removed opponents that were scheduled prior to Sept. 12.

Even though all schools will play nine games and their first game will be against KCAC opponents, the openers will not count toward the KCAC standings.

Wesleyan’s first game will be against Friends at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Graves Family Sports Complex. The official KCAC opener will be the Smoky Hill Showdown at Bethany at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19.

"With the way the schedule matrix worked out, that was by far the best way to do it," Hendrickson said. "We got together as head coaches here in the KCAC (and) met with our commissioner Dr. Scott Crawford, and came up with I think a very reasonable and best approach to the season to allow fairness across the board. Ultimately, we get to play the game we love."

The Coyotes also will play host to Ottawa (Sept. 26), Southwestern (Oct. 17), Avila (Oct. 24) and Sterling (Nov. 7). Their other road games are at Saint Mary (Oct. 10), McPherson (Oct. 31) and Bethel (Nov. 14) with an open date on Oct. 3.

Hendrickson also has added a second assistant to his coaching staff. Marvis Brown joins the Coyotes as an offensive assistant, Hendrickson announced on social media on Monday.

Brown comes to Salina from Tyler Community College and played professionally with the Philadelphia Soul in the Arena Football League. He is an Arkansas State alumnus, as is new assistant B.J. Edmonds, who was added to the staff in May. Edmonds will coach defense after finishing his playing career in 2019 at Arkansas State.

As for the other Wesleyan fall sports, they are allowed to begin competition on Sept. 5.

The Coyote volleyball team opens up with a home invitational Sept. 5-6. The women’s soccer team opens at Hastings College and cross country at McPherson on Sept. 5, while men’s soccer plays host to Doane University on Sept. 7.