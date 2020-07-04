Kyler Kaniper took the term multi-sport athlete to an elite level for Silver Lake, standing out for the Eagles in four sports.

But while Kaniper is proud of what he was able to accomplish in cross country, football, basketball and track and field during his high school career, he doesn’t want to brag about it.

"I don’t want to sound cocky, but I just feel like I’m good at a lot of different stuff and I want to be able to use all my talents,’’ said Kaniper, named the 2020 Topeka Shawnee County male athlete of the year.

Kaniper was the Class 3A individual runner-up in last fall’s state cross country meet, leading the Eagles to a second-place team finish, while starting as a slotback and cornerback for the 10-1 Silver Lake football team, earning All-Mid-East League honors and All-2A honorable mention.

Kaniper, who carried a 3.92 grade point average, was also a starter in basketball and would have been one of 3A’s top returners in track after earning a state medal as a junior before that sport was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was close to being a five-sport guy,’’ he said. "I almost did baseball and track (in the spring). I did it my freshman year, but I started to not like baseball and I liked track a lot, so I just focused on track.’’

The most challenging part of Kaniper’s year was doubling up in football and cross county in the fall after joining the Eagles’ cross country team as a junior and senior.

"The first year I did it, it was very tiring with both practices,’’ Kaniper said. "I wasn’t used to getting up so early in the morning and then staying out so late for football practice.

"The second year it wasn’t as hard, but when I had a football game one night and then I had a (cross country) meet early the next morning, I’d be pretty sore, but it wasn’t too bad. My cross country coaches and teammates were scared I’d get hurt in a football game, but I did not get hurt.’’

After having his high school career halted in mid-March by the coronavirus, Kaniper has now turned his attention to getting ready for his college career in cross country and track for Washburn.

"I was looking forward to this last year of track in high school, but it didn’t happen, so I’ve just got to look forward to the future and try to do my best in college,’’ Kaniper said.

"I feel like now that I’ll only have one sport at a time I’ll be able to run more and farther and I’m just going to get that much better.’’

As he prepares for his next step, Kaniper also has nothing but fond memories of his days at Silver Lake.

"I loved it,’’ he said. "My favorite season was fall because I loved football so much and I loved cross country just as much.

"I was really happy to get out there and do multiple stuff and be around a lot of different people. I just had fun with everybody I was involved with.’’