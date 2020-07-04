One night after scoring 14 runs through seven innings, the Hutchinson Monarchs managed just two runs Friday night in the series finale against the Rose Hill Sluggers.

However, Hutchinson’s cup runneth over as four Monarch pitchers combined for a shutout en route to a 2-0 victory at Hobart Detter-Field.

Rose Hill put runners on first and second in the ninth inning. With two outs, Rose Hill’s Adam Theis sent a towering ball to left field that narrowly missed becoming a go-ahead three-run home run.

Instead, the Monarchs put the finishing touches on a dominant pitching performance.

"We have good starters and we have some good arms in the bullpen who can get it done," Hutchinson manager Deron McCue said.

The Sluggers went without a hit the final four innings. Hutchinson starter Liam Eddy struck out seven batters and allowed three hits in his five innings, while Cody Farmer, Jake Sharp, and Hunter Waugh combined to no-hit the Sluggers.

Thursday night, the Monarchs were victorious in seven innings due to run rule. McCue did not get a chance to throw all the arms he wanted to on Thursday, but used four pitchers Friday night in a combined shutout.

Waugh came in to close the game and was able to pitch out of trouble.

"I got Hunter loose last night, but because of the run rule I wasn’t able to bring him in - I was saving him for the end tonight," McCue said. "Some of these guys may not be used to coming in late in the innings, but sometimes I need them to come in."

Rose Hill committed seven errors and allowed 14 runs on Thursday. The following night, Rose Hill pitching allowed two runs and the defense committed zero errors.

"The tempo of our pitchers was better today; guys were feeling good and throwing strikes," Rose Hill manager Jake Jones said. "We played good defense and learned from yesterday. That was the biggest thing we talked about before the game, so it was good to see our guys come out and learn from their mistakes."

Eddy and Rose Hill starter Tanner Olmstead each pitched four scoreless innings to begin the game. In the bottom of the fifth, Hutchinson pushed across a run when a lead-off double from Clayton Chadwick resulted in a run off an RBI groundout from Taylor Barber.

Chadwick, who went 2 for 4, tripled in the eighth inning to score Tanner Schrag for the game’s only other run.

Dylan Nedved also had a big game offensively for Hutchinson, going a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate.

"When we put everything together, we’re going to be pretty tough to beat," McCue said.

Hutchinson, now 11-3 overall and 9-3 within the Sunflower Collegiate League, begins a four-game series with Derby on Sunday.

Sunday and Tuesday will be played in Derby, while Monday and Wednesday will be at Hobart-Detter Field.

"Derby will be good. I hear they can hit the ball around, but pitching may be a little suspect," McCue said. "We’ll have to wait and see how many victories we can get."

The Sluggers are back in action next week against the Sunflower Seeds.

"We’ve got to be better," Jones said. "We had [10] strikeouts tonight, so we have to put together some more competitive at-bats out there."