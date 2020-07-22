Four Hays Larks pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout as the Larks opened an eight-game homestand with a 4-0 win over the Colorado RoughRiders on Tuesday night at Larks Park.

Trevor Munsch tossed the first three innings before turning it over to Hays High product Trey Riggs, who threw the next three frames. Brady Rose threw the seventh and eighth innings before Wyatt Divis closed it out in the ninth for the Larks, who improved to 16-6.

"I thought Trey Riggs did a tremendous job," Larks manager Frank Leo said. "He was going to be our guy in between. We were hoping Munsch could get us through the fourth. It was a pen game for us tonight, and Munsch hasn’t gone past two innings. He gave us a good three, and Riggs gave us a tremendous three innings behind him."

With the Larks protecting a 3-0 lead in the sixth, Riggs gave up a pair of one-out singles, but he got a flyout and a strikeout to escape damage.

"He made some big pitches when he had to, particularly when (Colorado) got the two hits," Leo said. "He didn’t fall apart. He locked in, grew up a little bit. I think the key to that game was Riggs getting us to Rose and Divis."

Rose struck out four and didn’t allow a hit in his two innings, while Divis worked a 1-2-3 ninth.

"Tonight’s game just went the way we wanted it to go," Leo said. "Pitching just did a tremendous job. And again, hats off to Trey Riggs; he did a great job on the mound."

Leo Jiminian led the way at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and a run scored and a run driven in.

"(Jiminian) had a great night for us offensively," Leo said. "He created some havoc on the bases."

Jiminian capped off the win with a diving catch in center field for the last out.

"Tremendous catch," Leo said. "When the ball leaves the bat, I know he can run it down; he covers some great ground out in the outfield. But the dive after it ... he played today like there was going to be no tomorrow."

The Larks got an RBI groundout from Grant Lung in the second inning. Cameron Pehrson delivered a two-run triple in the third. Jiminian doubled in a run in the sixth.

Entering Wednesday night’s game with the RoughRiders, the Larks led the Rocky Mountain Baseball League standings by a game and a half over the GameDay Saints and Denver Cougars.

The National Baseball Congress announced last week that the NBC World Series is scheduled for Aug. 3 through 10. Games will be split between Eck Stadium on the Wichita State University campus and Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson.

The tournament field has been cut to 12 teams. In the RMBL, the league champion and second-place finisher will get automatic bids to the tournament.

"It’s going to be a different feel," Leo said of the NBC World Series. "I did see where Santa Barbara’s coming in this year; they add a lot to the tournament. Seattle’s not coming in; they’re always vying for a title. The San Diego teams are not coming in.

"I hear a couple teams out of Houston, one of out Austin, so it is more than just a Kansas regional flow."

Leo said the Larks will focus on the task at hand before turning their attention to the NBC World Series.

"We’ll try to take care of business here and get ourselves in a good frame of mind to play good baseball and see what happens at the end of the year," Leo said.

HAYS LARKS 4, COLORADO ROUGHRIDERS 0

Colorado;000;000;000;—;0;2;1

Hays;012;001;00x;—;4;7;0

Hoskins, Lewis (7) and Mozinzgo. Munsch, Riggs (4), Rose (7), Divis (9) and Wyeth. W — Riggs. L — Hoskins. 2B — Hays: Jiminian 2, Hutchison. 3B — Hays: Pehrson.