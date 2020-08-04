Tuesday

Aug 4, 2020 at 2:28 AM


Monday’s games


at Eck Stadium


Hays Larks 10,


Kansas City All-Stars 0


(7 innings, run rule)


Hays;ab;r;h;bi;Kansas City;ab;r;h;bi


Jiminian cf;3;1;1;1;Johnson rf;2;0;0;0


Cavanaugh ss;3;1;2;1;Parker cf;3;0;0;0


Divis dh;3;1;1;1;Quinn 1b;2;0;0;0


;;;;;Simons 1b;0;0;0;0


Pehrson 3b;4;1;1;0;Spoonemore 3b;1;0;0;0


;;;;;Peterson 3b;1;0;0;0


Truslow 1b;4;1;1;1;Martin lf;2;0;0;0


;;;;Disidore lf;0;0;0;0


McGowan 1b;1;1;0;0;Adams dh;2;0;1;0


van Breusgen lf;4;0;1;1;Pasley ss;0;0;0;0


;;;;;Lee ss;1;0;0;0


McGuire c;4;1;2;2;Butash c;1;0;0;0


Aranda 2b;3;2;1;0;Meek c;1;0;0;0


Cooper rf;2;1;2;1;Mitchell 2b;1;0;0;0


Dreiling rf;1;0;0;0;McCurdy 2b;1;0;1;0


TOTALS;32;10;12;7;TOTALS;18;0;2;0


Hays;200;140;3;—10


Kan.City;000;000;0;—0


E — Lee, Peterson. DP — Kansas City. LOB — Hays 14, KC 4. 2B — Cavanaugh, van Breusegen, McGuire. SB — Johnson 2, Spoonemore. CS — McCurdy. Sac. Bunt — Jiminian, Pasley.


Hays;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Divis, W;5;2;0;0;2;9


Buhr;1;0;0;0;1;1


Ruder;1;0;0;0;0;1


Kansas City;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Merithew, L;2;3;2;2;3;3


Nunnenkamp;2;3;1;1;1;1


Johnson;.2;2;4;4;4;1


Berry;1.1;3;1;0;2;1


Smith;1;1;2;2;1;0


WP — Merithew. HBP — Divis (Berry).


Umpires — Home: Wagers; Field: Strobel, Harlow. Time — 2:12.


Austin Lonestar 3,


Houston MVP Prospects 2,


(10 innings)


H.Prospects;ab;r;h;bi;Lonestar;ab;r;h;bi


Robinson cf;3;0;0;0;Dunlap cf;2;0;0;1


Marshall lf;4;1;0;0;Stephenson ss;2;0;0;0


Gonzalez 2b;5;1;2;1;Puls 1b;5;0;1;0


Holdern 3b;5;0;0;0;Overstreet lf;4;0;2;1


Coria dh;4;0;0;0;Taylor c;4;0;0;0


Shepherd c;3;0;0;1;Cornman 3b;4;0;1;0


Villalon 1b;3;0;0;0;Bailey dh;1;0;0;0


Bell rf;4;0;1;0;Jackson dh;2;1;0;0


Copeland ss;2;0;1;0;Salinas rf;0;1;0;0


;;;;;Reyna rf;0;1;0;1


;;;;;Hoyle 2b;3;0;0;0


TOTALS;33;2;4;2;TOTALS;27;3;4;3


H.Prospects;100;000;010;0;—2


Lonestar;001;000;001;1;—3


There were two outs when the winning run scored.


E — Hoyle, Shepherd 2, Stephenson. DP — Houston. LOB — HP 11, AL 10. 2B — Gonzalez, Copeland. 3B — Gonzalez. SB — Stephenson 2, Jackson. CS — Marshall 2. Sac. Bunt — Hoyle, Salinas, Dunlap. Sac. Fly — Gonzalez, Shephard, Dunlap, Reyna.


H.Prospects;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Pilot, L;9.2;4;3;1;6;6


Lonestar;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Fong;1;1;1;0;0;2


Gaspard;5.2;1;0;0;2;5


Bayless;1.1;1;1;1;0;3


Pettinati;.1;1;0;0;1;1


Medrano, W;1.2;0;0;0;0;4


WP — Medrano. HBP — Copeland 2 (Gaspard 2), Bailey (Pilot). IBB — Coria (Pilot), Stephenson (Pilot).


Umpires — Plate: Strobel; Field: Lentz, Schepis. Time — 3:10.


at Hobart Detter Field


Colorado Cyclones 5,


Hattiesburg Black Sox 4


(10 innings)


Hattiesburg;ab;r;h;bi;C.Cyclones;ab;r;h;bi


Regan 2b;3;0;0;1;Werner cf;5;1;2;0


Jones cf;4;0;0;0;Haze 2b;4;2;1;0


Hall rf;5;1;3;0;Sullivan lf;5;0;3;0


Burchfield 1b;5;1;1;0;Ajamain 1b;3;1;0;1


Lanzarote c;4;1;1;3;Featherston rf;2;0;1;0


Wilkes dh;1;0;1;0;Mattey lf;3;0;0;0


Cofield dh;2;0;0;0;Brautman 3b;1;0;0;2


Ford pr;0;1;0;0;Gifford dh;4;0;2;0


Garner ph;1;0;0;0;Vasquez ss;4;1;0;0


Williams 3b;5;0;1;0;Vialpando c;3;0;1;0


Echols lf;4;0;0;0;Kuhn ph;1;0;0;0


Lawson ss;2;0;0;0;Kissler c;1;0;0;0


TOTALS;36;4;7;4;TOTALS;36;5;10;4


Hattiesburg;300;000;001;0;—4


C.Cyclones;000;010;102;1;—5


E — Sullivan, Vasquez. DP — Hattiesburg, Colorado. LOB — Hat. 11, CC 17. HR — Lanzarote (1). CS — Regan. Sac. Fly — Regan.


Hattiesburg ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Kendrick;5.2;7;1;1;4;6


Wright;2.1;1;1;1;1;2


Brice;.1;0;2;2;4;1


Tedder, L;1;2;1;0;0;2


C.Cyclones ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Kleinsorge;5;6;3;3;1;4


Lombardelli;2;0;0;0;1;1


Kriethe;2;1;1;1;1;1


Akerfelds, W;1;0;0;0;1;1


WP — Brice. HBP — Jones (Kriethe), Cofield (Kriethe), Sullivan (Wright), Gifford (Brice). IBB — Lanzarote (Akerfelds).


Umpires — Plate: Karle; Field: Olson, Vaughn. Time — 3:10.


Denver Cougars 6,


Rose Hill Sluggers 5


Denver;ab;r;h;bi;Rose Hill;ab;r;h;bi


Hamilton 2b;5;1;3;2;Hartman 2b;3;1;0;0


McKisson cf;5;0;0;1;Baxley dh;3;1;0;1


Turner dh;4;1;1;1;Gibson rf;4;0;1;2


Boisvert 3b;4;0;0;0;Freeman cf;4;1;3;2


Priest 1b;4;1;1;1;Kocis 1b;3;0;1;0


Mozingo c;4;1;1;0;Thies ss;3;0;0;0


Pracht ss;4;0;1;0;Reetz lf;4;0;1;0


Torrance lf;3;2;2;0;Cadena c;3;1;0;0


Familia rf;3;0;1;0;Johnson ss;3;1;1;0


;;;;;Robinson ph;1;0;0;0


;;;;;James 3b;0;0;0;0


TOTALS;36;6;10;5;TOTALS;31;5;7;5


Denver;102;300;000;—6


Rose Hill;100;020;200;—5


E — Boisvert, Brassil, Johnson. LOB — Den. 5, RH 11. 2B — Hamilton 2, Gibson, Freeman, Kocis, Reetz. HR — Turner (1), Priest (1), Freeman (1). SB — Hamilton. CS — Hamilton, Thies. Sac. Fly — Baxley, Gibson.


Denver;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Brassil;1;0;1;0;2;2


Eggleston, W;4;3;2;2;1;2


Lamatch;1.1;3;2;2;1;0


Gibson, S;2.2;1;0;0;2;3


Rose Hill;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Skillman, L;3.1;5;6;6;0;5


Adler;5;4;0;0;0;5


Bechtel;.2;1;0;0;0;1


WP — Skillman. HBP — Torrance (Skill,am), Thies (Brassil), Reetz (Brassil), Cadena (Eggleston). IBB — Kocis (Gibson).


Umpires — Plate: Olson; Field: Vaughn, Karle. Time — 2:46.


Liberal BeeJays 9,


Houston Express 5


H.Express;ab;r;h;bi;Liberal;ab;r;h;bi


Jefferson 2b;3;0;0;0;Trenkle cf;4;1;0;1


Barfield 2b;1;1;1;0;Malone rf;3;3;1;0


DeVaughn lf;3;1;0;0;Brewer c;4;1;1;0


Gonzalez 1b;4;1;2;2;Ward 1b;3;1;3;5


Paulsey 1b;4;0;1;0;Grant dh;4;0;0;0


Deleon ss;4;0;0;0;Delong 3b;5;0;1;0


Cosco rf;4;0;1;0;0;Shepardson ss;1;1;1;0


Rojas c;4;2;2;1;Folds lf;4;1;1;0


Labbie dh;4;0;0;0;White 2b;4;1;0;1


Meister ch;2;0;0;0;


Burrell rf;2;0;0;0;


TOTALS;35;5;7;3;TOTALS;32;9;8;7


H.Express;000;000;041;—5


Liberal;100;031;04x;—9


E — Funk, Jefferson, Cosco, Wilcott, Shepardson. DP — H.Express 2. LOB — HE 4, Lib. 9. 2B — Barfield, Folds. 3B — Malone, Gonzalez. HR — Ward (1). SB — Malone. Sac. Fly — Trenkle.


H.Express;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Wilcott, L;5;4;1;5;7


Mendoza;2;2;2;2;2;2


Vige;1;1;2;2;2;2


Liberal;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Funk, W;7;2;0;0;0;14


Helman;.2;4;4;4;1;2


Strambler, S;1.1;1;1;1;0;3


WP — Wilcott, Mendoza, Heiman 3. PB — Rojas. Balk — Wilcott.


Umpires — Vaughn; Field: Karle, Olson. Time — 3:02.


Tuesday’s games


Houston MVP Prospects vs. Kansas City All-Stars 3 p.m.-h


Liberal BeeJays vs. Hutchinson Monarchs 6 p.m.-h


Austin Lonestar vs. Hays Larks 8:30 p.m.-h


Colorado Cyclones vs. Cheney Diamond Dawgs 6 p.m.-e


Santa Barbara Foresters vs. Denver Cougars 8:30 p.m.-e


Wednesday’s games


Rose Hill Sluggers vs. Colorado-Cheney loser TBA-h


Hutchinson-Liberal loser vs. Houston MVP-Kansas City winner TBA-h


Hattiesburg Black Sox vs. Santa Barbara-Denver loser TBA-e


Houston Express vs. Austin-Hays loser TBA-e


Thursday’s games


Winner game 14 vs. Winner game 11 TBA-h


Winner game 12 vs. Winner game 13 TBA-h


Winner game 6 vs. Winner game 7 TBA-e


Winner game 9 vs. Winner game 8 TBA-e


Friday’s games


Loser game 16 vs. Loser game 17 TBA-e


Loser game 15 vs. Winner game 18 TBA-e


Saturday’s games


Winner game 15 vs. Winner game 16 TBA-e


Winner game 19 vs. Winner game 20 TBA-e


Sunday’s game


Loser game 21 vs. Winner game 22 TBA-e


Aug. 10


Championship game one 6 p.m.-e


Championship game two 8:30 p.m.-e (if necessary)