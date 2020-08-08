86th NBC World Series

Monday’s games

at Eck Stadium

Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)

Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)

at Hobart Detter Field

Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)

Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5

Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5

Tuesday’s games

at Hobart-Detter Field

Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10

Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1

Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3

at Eck Stadium

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3

Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)

Wednesday’s games

Consolation second round

at Eck Stadium

Rose Hill Sluggers 9, Colorado Cyclones 7

Hattiesburg Black Sox 9, Denver Cougars 4

at Hobart-Detter Field

Hutchinson Monarchs 12, Kansas City All-Stars 1 (6 inn.)

Houston Express 15, Austin Lonestar 7 (8 inn.)

Thursday’s games

Consolation third round

at Hobart-Detter Field

Houston Express 5, Rose Hill Sluggers 3

Hutchinson Monarchs 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4

Championship quarterfinals

at Eck Stadium

Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Liberal BeeJays 0

Santa Bar.;ab;r;h;bi;Liberal;ab;r;h;bi

Friday’s games

Consolation fourth round

at Eck Stadium

Houston Express 5,

Liberal BeeJays 4

Liberal;ab;r;h;bi;Houston;ab;r;h;bi

Trenkel cf;4;1;0;0;Gales lf;4;1;1;2

Malone rf;4;1;0;0;Gonzalez cf;4;0;1;1

Brewer c;5;2;2;1;Cosco rf;4;0;0;0

Ward 1b;3;0;1;0;Rojas c;4;0;0;0

Donovan dh;3;0;1;0;Paulsey 1b;4;0;1;0

Delong 3b;3;0;1;1;Barfield 2b;3;0;0;0

Shepardson ss;5;0;1;0;Deleon 3b;3;1;1;0

Johnson lf;3;0;0;0;Sanchez dh;2;2;1;0

Ehrhardt lf;2;0;0;0;Jefferson ss;3;1;2;1

White 2b;3;0;2;0;;;;

TOTALS;35;4;8;3;TOTALS;35;5;7;4

Liberal;000;020;002;—4

Houston;003;020;00x;—5

E — Deleon, Malone, White 2. DP — Liberal. LOB — Lib. 13, Hou. 3. 2B — White, DeVaughn, Brewer, Deleon. SB — DeVaughn, Trenkel, Brewer, Jefferson, Gonzalez. Sac. Fly — DeLong.

Liberal;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Carver;4;5;5;4;0;3

King;4;2;0;0;0;7

Houston;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Garcia;4.2;4;2;2;2;7

Jones, W;2.1;2;0;0;3;3

Hernandez;0;2;2;2;1;0

Labbie;.1;0;0;0;1;0

Wilcott, S;.2;0;0;0;0;1

Carver faced two batters in the fifth inning. Hernandez faced three batters in the ninth inning.

WP — Garcia, Jones, Hernandez. HBP — Sanchez (Carver), Ward (Garcia).

Umpires — Plate: Hutchinson; Field: Wheeler, Schepis. Time — 2:40.

Hutchinson Monarchs 11,

Hays Larks 2

(7 innings)

Hays;ab;r;h;bi;Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi

Divis 3b;3;1;2;0;MacKenzie 3b;5;1;2;0

Jiminian cf;2;0;1;1;Sigrist 2b;4;2;1;0

Truslow dh;3;1;1;2;White lf;4;0;1;0

Pehrson ss;3;0;0;0;Nedved ss;4;1;2;1

van Breusegen 2b;2;0;0;0;Callahan 1b;3;1;2;0

McGowan 1b;3;0;0;0;Barber dh;2;1;0;0

Dreiling rf;3;0;1;0;Woolverton c;4;2;2;0

McGuire c;2;0;0;0;Sartori cf;3;0;0;0

Corrillo jr. c;1;0;0;0;Chadwick rf;4;3;3;5

Cooper lf;3;1;1;0;;;;;

TOTALS;26;3;6;3;TOTALS;33;11;13;6

Hays;200;000;1;—3

Hutchinson;001;071;2;—11

There were two outs when the game ended.

E — MacKenzie, McGowan. DP — Hutchinson. LOB — Hys. 6, Hut. 7. 2B — Sigrist, Callahan, Cooper, Woolverton. HR — Truslow (1), Chadwick 2 (2, 3). SB — Nedved, MacKenzie, Chadwick. Sac. Bunt — Jiminian 2.

Hays;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Ruder;4;5;1;1;1;4

Munsch, L;.1;1;4;2;2;1

Curry;.1;1;3;0;1;1

Walsh;1.1;3;1;1;0;1

Riggs;.2;3;2;2;0;0

Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Hamilton, W;5;4;2;2;0;3

Howell;1;0;0;0;2;0

Kengott;1;2;1;1;1;2

WP — Munsch. PB — Carrillo. HBP — Sartori (Ruder).

Umpires — Plate: Anderson; Field: Mazzarisi, Allen. Time — 2:10.

Saturday’s games

at Eck Stadium

Championship semifinals

Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs. Santa Barbara Foresters 6 p.m.

Consolation quarterfinals

Houston Express vs. Hutchinson Monarchs 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s game

at Eck Stadium

Consolation semifinals

Cheney-Santa Barbara loser vs. Houston-Hutchinson winner 6 p.m.

Aug. 10

at Eck Stadium

Championship game one 6 p.m.

Championship game two 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)