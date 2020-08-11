86th NBC World Series
Aug. 3
at Eck Stadium
Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)
Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)
at Hobart Detter Field
Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)
Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5
Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5
Tuesday’s games
at Hobart-Detter Field
Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10
Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1
Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3
at Eck Stadium
Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3
Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)
Wednesday’s games
Consolation second round
at Eck Stadium
Rose Hill Sluggers 9, Colorado Cyclones 7
Hattiesburg Black Sox 9, Denver Cougars 4
at Hobart-Detter Field
Hutchinson Monarchs 12, Kansas City All-Stars 1 (6 inn.)
Houston Express 15, Austin Lonestar 7 (8 inn.)
Thursday’s games
Consolation third round
at Hobart-Detter Field
Houston Express 5, Rose Hill Sluggers 3
Hutchinson Monarchs 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4
Championship quarterfinals
at Eck Stadium
Cheney Diamond Dawgs 2, Hays Larks 1
Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Liberal BeeJays 0
Friday’s games
Consolation fourth round
at Eck Stadium
Houston Express 5, Liberal BeeJays 4
Hutchinson Monarchs 11, Hays Larks 3 (7 inn.)
Saturday’s games
at Eck Stadium
Championship semifinals
Santa Barbara Foresters 5, Cheney Diamond Dawgs 1
Consolation quarterfinals
Hutchinson Monarchs 10, Houston Express 4
Sunday’s game
at Eck Stadium
Consolation semifinals
Cheney Diamond Dawgs 10, Hutchinson Monarchs 3
Monday’s Game
at Eck Stadium
Championships
Santa Barbara Foresters 12,
Cheney Diamond Dawgs 3
Snt.Bar.;ab;r;h;bi;Cheney;ab;r;h;bi
M.McLain ss;5;3;2;2;Glenn 3b;5;0;1;0
Jung 2b;5;1;2;3;Specht 2b;5;0;1;0
Encarnacion dh;6;1;2;2;Bartlett cf;4;0;1;0
Boissiere 1b;3;1;1;0;Andrews 1b;2;0;1;0
Cardenas c;3;0;0;0;Sims 1b;1;0;0;0
Holgate rf;1;0;0;0;Ashby dh;4;0;0;0
Caulfield rf;3;2;2;1;Castillo rf;2;0;1;0
Dykstra cf;5;0;0;0;Kennard lf;2;0;0;0
Cullen rf;4;1;1;1;Scott rf;2;0;1;0
Oakley lf;0;0;0;0;Verners ph;1;1;1;0
S.McLain 3b;5;3;3;1;Russ c;0;0;0;0
;;;;;Miller ph;1;0;0;0
;;;;;McGee c;2;1;1;0
;;;;;Stewart ss;1;0;0;0
;;;;;Farmer ss;3;1;1;3
TOTALS;40;12;13;10;TOTALS;35;3;9;3
Snt.Bar.;300;232;200;—12
Cheney;000;000;003;—3
E — Dykstra, Stewart. LOB — SB 9, Che. 8. 2B — Specht, S.McLain, Bartlett, Glenn. HR — Jung (2), Cullen (2), M.McLain (2), Farmer (1). SB — Scott, Caulfield 2, Boissiere, S.McLain 2, M.McLain. Sac. Bunt — Russ. Sac. Fly — Jung.
Santa Barbara;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Nastrini;4;4;0;0;2;4
Proctor, W;1;1;0;0;0;0
Warrecker;1;0;0;0;0;2
Mullen;1;1;0;0;0;1
Adams;1;0;0;0;0;1
Trest;1;3;3;3;0;2
Cheney;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Wilson, L;.1;3;3;3;1;0
VanDeventer;2.2;3;x;x;1;4
Rodd;1.2;4;3;3;1;2
Pierce;1.1;2;2;1;0;0
Postlethwait;1;1;2;2;1;0
Arrant;1;0;0;0;1;1
Westbrooks;1;0;0;0;0;0
VanDeventer faced two batters in the fourth inning.
WP — Wilson. Balk — Rodd. HBP — Cardenas (Wilson), M.McLain (Postlethwait).
Umpires — Plate: Schepis; First: Wagers; Second: Strobel; Third: Harlow. Time — 3:00.