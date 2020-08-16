America’s pastime and a popular program at the Kansas State Historical Society both went virtual Friday night.

Author Mark Eberle became the first presenter to take the Museum After Hours program live online when he discussed the history of baseball in Kansas from 1858 to 1941 with online visitors.

"Baseball has a long history, and it’s got a lot of good stories about people wrapped up in it," Eberle said. "It’s never been perfect. It’s just like everything else in life. But overall, people have a very positive connection with baseball from their own lives."

A retired biology professor from Hays, Eberle first got interested in researching Kansas baseball when he started studying the oldest baseball parks around the state. Once he learned about the stadiums, it was only natural to want to know about the people who played there. He wrote the book, "Kansas Baseball, 1858-1941," out of that personal quest.

"When you do something like this, it’s always a labor of love," Eberle said. "I do it because I love learning about it myself. But then I want to tell people about it. I enjoy bringing some of that back and helping people pick up the local stories that have been forgotten."

Eberle addressed some of the fun legends about baseball in Kansas:

• Did Wild Bill Hickok get summoned from a Kansas City tavern to umpire a baseball game that was becoming contentious? (Eberle’s answer: "No.")

• Did Dwight Eisenhower get paid to play baseball under an assumed name prior to playing college football at West Point? (Eberle’s answer: "Maybe. It’s complicated.")

• What is the first-known instance of Japanese baseball players playing baseball professionally? (Eberle’s answer: "April 15, 1906, in Frankfort.")

The monthly program at the museum draws as many as 225 attendees. Wanting to keep the popular program going, the museum converted it to an online format for Eberle’s presentation.

Going back as far as the first known baseball game played in Kansas — a Christmas Day affair in 1858 in Emporia — Eberle described the origin and evolution of the game, many of the colorful characters and the important contributions Kansas has made to baseball.

Eberle told the story of Mae Arbaugh, one of the most influential female baseball players at the beginning of the 20th Century. The Independence native reportedly played in more than 4,600 baseball games in a 30-year career, including games on professional men’s teams.

He told about integrated baseball games before and after the turn of the century, including ones involving players of Native American, Mexican and Japanese descent. He shared the history of teams from the Kansas School for the Deaf. And he talked about baseball facilities across the state, including the first game in Kansas played under lights, which occurred in Concordia in 1905.

Using Zoom, Eberle showed old photos and posted interactive questions for participants to answer before fielding inquiries from the viewing audience.

"This was our first virtual on Zoom webinar," said Mary Madden, director of the museum and its Education Division. "COVID-19 has changed everyone’s lives in many ways. This program is popular and has a faithful following. We’re taking the initiative to continue to provide quality programs and do it safely.

"Changing to virtual programming has been a learning curve for all of us but we are excited about the new prospects it brings for sharing Kansas history with more people."

"Overall it was a very good experience," Eberle said. "Working with the folks there at the historical society was really fun. They were enthusiastic and really great to work with. It made me a little nervous that this was their first one that they are going to try to build off of.

"I’d much rather have been there. When you give a talk, you feed off of the audience. So that’s the one downside. But it’s a good pathway to follow even after things open up. It may allow for other speakers who aren’t able to travel to Topeka. Or for other people who can’t be there to see it."

Madden said Eberle’s presentation can be viewed on the Kansas State Historical Society’s YouTube channel. His book can be purchased from the museum store at https://tinyurl.com/y45v8cb9/.

Madden said the Museum After Hours program will remain virtual until further notice. Programs planned for the next few months include:

• Sept. 11 — "The Great War in East Asia" - Geoff Babb, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth

• Oct. 9 — "The Long Road to Women's Suffrage in Kansas" – Diane Eickhoff and Aaron Barnhart, authors

• Nov. 13 — "Lee and the Lost Cause Myth" - William Garrett Piston, Missouri State University (retired)

• Dec. 11 — "The First Indian Home Guard" - Jane Johansson, Rogers State University

• Jan. 8 — "Hispano Capitalistas de Nuevo Mexico on the Santa Fe Trail " - Gene Chávez, historian

Madden said the museum hopes to reopen in September, but is waiting for Shawnee County to enter Phase 4 of its reopening plan. When it reopens, the museum has removed some of its hands-on elements.

"Upward to Equality," a temporary exhibit observing the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, has been on hold throughout the pandemic. Madden said a virtual tour of that exhibit will be released next month. She said the museum is making a lot of its material available for educational purposes during the time many students are learning from home.

"Teachers are having a really hard time, and we have a lot of information and resources that we are used to sharing," Madden said. "We’re working on transitioning those to videos for teachers to use."