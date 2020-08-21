With seven starters returning, including four seniors, the Newton High School boys’ soccer team will look for improvement in the upcoming season.

Scott Jantzi begins his 16th season as the Railer head coach, where he is 136-127-15. He is assisted by first-year assistants Mark Pierce and Marco Valdivia.

Newton was 4-11-2 last season, 1-5 in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play. Newton fell to Maize South 4-0 in the first round of the Class 5A regionals. South finished the season as the Class 5A state runner-up.

"We are returning 17 with a good group of incoming freshmen to push these upperclassmen," Jantzi said. "We continue to search for the leadership from the older players, but have seen some good things this summer. I truly believe this group will turn head this upcoming season. They were disappointed how their season ended up and feel they have something to prove. I hope others are able to see these young men play this Fall. Our team goals for this season are to strongly compete for a Titan Classic title, division title, regional title, and a final four appearance. This team has this type of capability. The key will be finding the on the pitch leadership and communication."

Returning starters include seniors Alex Sanchez, Santiago Fernandez, Carsen Ebert and Selvin Abrego; juniors Mikey Parga and Joel Franz; and sophomore Collin Hershberger.

Other returning letterwinners include seniors Armando Alverez, Geraldo Torres and Juan Porras; juniors Yael Aramburu, Aaron Downey and Danny Gonzalez-Arevalo; and sophomores Ezra Entz, Jesus Renteria, Jiovani Valdivia and Eduardo Lopez-Garcia.

Jantzi looks for Derby, Maize South, Maize and Campus to be among the league contenders this season. Maize South replaces Salina South in AV-CTL I play.

Top non-league opponents for the Railers include McPherson, Goddard Eisenhower, Andover Central and Andover. Eisenhower finished third in Class 5A last season. He called Bishop Carroll, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel, Maize South, Eisenhower and McPherson the top teams in the region.

Revised schedule

Aug. 29 @ McPherson 9 a.m.

Sept. 1 Goddard 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 Goddard Eisenhower 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 7-12 @ Titan Classic @ Wichita South canceled

Sept. 10 @ Emporia 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Andover 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 Andover Central 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 Salina Central 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Campus 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 Maize South 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 @ Hutchinson 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 @ Maize 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 Arkansas City 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 Derby 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 @ Salina South 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26-29 Regionals TBA

Nov. 3 State quarterfinals TBA

Nov. 6-7 State semifinals and finals @ Spring Hill TBA