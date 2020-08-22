Teven Jenkins has heard for years that he had a shot to make it to the NFL, dating back to his days at Topeka High.

But what may have seemed like little more than a pipe dream back then is suddenly very real as Oklahoma State’s 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle prepares for his senior season.

After making 28 career starts for the Cowboys at multiple positions, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention the past two years and helping pave the way for teammate Chuba Hubbard to lead the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing a year ago, Jenkins is likely on the watch list for all 32 NFL teams.

"It’s very exciting, especially being from a town like Topeka, Kansas,’’ Jenkins, No. 63 on The Capital-Journal’s list of Shawnee County’s Top 125 Athletes, said of the NFL interest.

Jenkins was an All-Class 6A pick and second-team All-Stater at Topeka High and credits his high school head coach, Walt Alexander, and his offensive line coach, Jason Nichol, for setting a high bar for him throughout his prep career.

Another former Trojan star lineman, Lamar Mady, made it to the NFL with the Raiders in 2013, and Jenkins said his Trojan coaches pushed him to aim for that same goal.

"I grew up hearing about Lamar Mady, and got preached to in high school the whole time with Coach Nic and Coach Alexander,’’ Jenkins said. "They even told me back then that I had a chance to do that (get to the NFL), so hearing it now re-confirmed, all those things I used to hear, makes it amazing.’’

Of course, right now Jenkins is more concerned about trying to finish off what he said has been a great experience at Oklahoma State in style.

"Time’s really flying by,’’ Jenkins said. "I already feel old. I’m 22 and a fifth-year senior and it came really fast.

"I was still a little young and naive my freshman year because that was the first tastes of freedom I actually had and I had to get used to going around campus and I had to get used to actually depending on myself.’’

Jenkins said it also took him a while to get completely comfortable playing Division I football.

"I would probably say Year Two to Three,’’ he said. "I started seeing playing time my second year (as a redshirt freshman), but I wasn’t as comfortable as I was my third year because I still wasn’t really as confident in myself as I should have been.

"Now I’m very comfortable in every decision I make now through those trials and errors.’’

Jenkins and all of college football has had to deal with the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season due to COVID-19, and he admitted that’s been tough.

"It feels like a day-in and day-out thing, especially when the Pac-12 and the Big 10 said they were going to cancel,’’ he said. "The Big 12 was uncertain so we had to prepare like we actually had a game, but at the same time, in the back of my mind, I didn’t know if I was going to have my senior season or not.

"I was going through the preparation but the uncertainly made me feel uneasy.’’

But now that the Big 12 has decided to press forward with the 2020 season, Jenkins is raring to go.

"This will actually help me prove that I got better from last year to this year, that I’m improving strength-wise, playing-wise, mentally, everything,’’ Jenkins said.

"So this last season actually lets me showcase my abilities and everything other thing I’ve improved on.’’