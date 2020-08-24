Central Heights
Football
Sept. 4 WEST FRANKLIN
Sept. 11 at Olpe
Sept. 18 NORTHERN HEIGHTS
Sept. 25 at Northeast Arma
Oct. 2 at Horton
Oct. 9 LYNDON
Oct. 16 at Uniontown
Oct. 23 PLEASANTON
0ct. 30 Bracket Game
Cross Country
Sept. 3 at Burlington
Sept. 10at Lyndon
Sept. 17 at Wellsville
Sept. 24 at Prairie View
Oct. 1 Central Heights Invite
Oct. 8 at Pleasanton
Oct. 15 League at Mission Valley
Oct. 24 Regional
Volleyball
Sept.1 at Northern Heights
Sept. 3 at Prairie View w/Osawatomie
Sept. 8 at Lyndon
Sept. 12 Lyndon Tourney
Sept. 15 vs. Osage City
Sept. 19 Humboldt Tourney
Sept. 22 vs. Chase County
Sept. 29 vs. West Franklin
Oct. 6 Mission Valley 5 p.m.
Oct. 10 Uniontown Tourney
Oct. 13 vs. Council Grove
Oct. 17 League Tourney at WF
Oct. 24 Sub-state
Ottawa
Cross Country
Sept. 3 Louisburg
Sept. 10 Fort Scott
Sept. 17 De Soto
Sept. 24 OHS
Oct. 3 Baldwin
Oct. 8 Louisburg
Oct. 15 League (OHS)
Oct. 24 Regional
Oct. 31 State
Football
Sept. 4 Piper
Sept. 11 Baldwin
Sept. 18 at Spring Hill
Sept. 25 Paola (Homecoming)
Oct. 2 Bonner Springs
Oct. 9 Eudora
Oct. 16 at Louisburg
Oct. 23 Tonganoxie (senior night)
Oct. 30 Bracket game
Girls Golf
Aug. 31 OHS
Sept. 8 Piper
Sept. 10 Wamego
Sept. 15 Santa Fe Trail
Sept. 23 Paola
Sept. 28 Fort Scott
Oct. 5 Anderson County
Oct. 12 Regional
Girls Tennis
Sept. 3 Emporia
Sept. 16 Baldwin
Sept. 17 Paola
Sept. 24 Baldwin
Sept. 28 OHS Triangular
Sept. 29 Hayden
Oct. 3 Topeka West
Oct. 5 Baldwin Triangular
Oct. 10 Regional
Volleyball
Sept. 1 Spring Hill
Sept. 3 at West Franklin
Sept. 8 at Heritage Christian
Sept. 15 Bonner Springs
Sept. 17 OHS Triangular
Sept. 19 at Rossville
Sept. 22 at Louisburg
Sept. 24 at Blue Valley SW
Sept. 26 at Tonganoxie
Oct. 1 Emporia
Oct. 3 OHS Tournament
Oct. 5 Baldwin
Oct. 6 Tonganoxie
Oct. 8 at Leavenworth
Oct. 13 Eudora (Sr. Night)
Oct. 15 Piper
Oct. 20 at Paola
Oct. 24 Regional
Boys Soccer
Sept. 1 Hayden
Sept. 3 Spring Hill
Sept. 10 Ward
Sept. 14 Fort Scott
Sept. 17 at Bonner Springs
Sept. 22 Baldwin
Sept. 24 at Louisburg
Sept. 29 Piper
Oct. 1 at KC Christian
Oct. 6 Bonner Springs
Oct. 8. at Tonganoxie
Oct. 13 at Seabury
Oct. 15 Eudora
Oct. 19 at Highland Park
Oct. 22 Paola (Senior Night)
Wellsville
Football
Sept. 4 Burlington
Sept. 11 Anderson County
Sept. 18 Iola
Sept. 25 at Jayhawk Linn
Oct. 2 at Eureka
Oct. 9 Osage City (Homecoming)
Oct. 16 at Humboldt
Oct. 23 West Franklin (Senior Night)
Oct. 29 Bracket Game
Volleyball
Aug. 29 Prairie View Tourney
Sept. 10 at Paola w/ Olathe Heritage
Sept. 12 Baldwin Tourney
Sept. 15 (Burlington, AC)
Sept. 17 at Eudora w/ W.F.
Sept. 22 at PV w/ Iola
Sept. 29 at SFT w/ Oz
Oct. 3 Wellsville Tournament
Oct. 6 at AC w/ Burlington
Oct. 13 at Burlington w/ PV, Iola
Oct. 17 Anderson County Tourney
Oct. 20 SFT, Osawatomie
Oct. 24 Sub-state
Oct. 30-31 State at Hutch
Cross Country
Sept. 3 Anderson County
Sept. 12 Wamego
Sept. 17 Wellsville
Oct. 1 Central Heights
Oct. 8 Osage City
Oct. 15 Pioneer League at PV
Oct. 24 Regionals
Oct. 31 State at Rim Rock
West Franklin
Volleyball
Sept. 1 at Mission Valley
Sept. 3 Heritage Christian/Ottawa
Sept. 8 Council Grove (Pack the House)
Sept. 15 Northern Heights (Block Party)
Sept. 17 at Wellsville w/Eudora
Sept. 21 at Olpe
Sept. 22 Lyndon
Sept. 26 West Franklin Tournament
Sept. 29 at Central Heights
Oct. 3 at Wellsville Tournament
Oct. 6 Chase County (Sr. Night)
Oct. 13 at Osage City
Oct. 17 FHL Tournament at West Franklin
Oct. 19 at Baldwin
Oct. 24 Sub-State
Oct. 30 State @ Hutchinson
Football
Sept. 4 at Central Heights
Sept. 11 Mission Valley at OU
Sept. 18 at Council Grove
Sept. 25 Osage City at OU
Oct. 2 at Humboldt
Oct. 9 Eureka (Homecoming) at OU
Oct. 16 Jayhawk-Linn (Senior Night) at OHS
Oct. 23 at Wellsville
Oct. 29 Bracketed game
Nov. 6 Regionals
Girls Golf
Aug. 27 JV @ Fort Scott (Uniontown)
Sept. 8 at Lamont
Sept. 15 at Santa Fe Trail
Sept. 17 at Osage City
Sept. 22 JV @ North Topeka (Silver Lake)
Sept. 24 at Council Grove
Sept. 30 JV @ Jeff West
Oct. 5 @ Lake Shawnee (Silver Lake)
Oct. 12 Regionals
Oct. 19-20 State
Cross Country
Sept 5 at Silver Lake
Sept. 17 at Wellsville
Sept. 24 at Camp Chippewa (WF)
Sept. 26 at Rim Rock
Oct. 1 at Central Heights
Oct. 8 at Osage City
Oct. 15 League at Mission Valley
Oct. 24 Regional
Oct. 31 State at Lawrence