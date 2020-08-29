The Hutchinson High School football team spent their final Friday before the season by holding a scrimmage at Gowans Stadium in front of a solid crowd.

The Salthawks are a week away from opening the season at Valley Center, but head coach Mike Vernon knows a lot can change in a week. Nothing is guaranteed right now, and the ability to scrimmage Friday night in front of fans was an achievement in itself.

"We’ve talked about it before, how the kids in Wichita didn’t know it would be their last practice," Vernon said. "We don’t know if this is our last game before something crazy happens, but we’re trying to enjoy every moment we have together and get better along the way."

The Salthawks scrimmaged for an hour, allowing varsity, junior varsity, and freshmen players the ability to run plays, drive down the field, and even kick extra points.

Vernon noted his team is not 100 percent healthy, but some players have been stepping up for starting time.

"We got a few players dinged up right now, we didn’t get some offensive linemen in there. I need to see a little more continuity," Vernon said. "But some guys have distanced themselves in different races we have for positions.

"It will be exciting going down to Valley Center this week. We need to sharpen up a few things, but I think we’ll be all right."

One race in particular that is still up for grabs is the quarterback spot.

Buhler transfer Myles Thompson, a 6-7 senior who features a good arm and physical running, is in the mix, as is speedy sophomore Noah Khokhar, who should be able to outrun almost every defensive lineman and linebacker.

"They’re kind of two different quarterbacks with two different skill sets," Vernon said. "We need to make sure that we take care of both of them, and we help both of them grow along the way."

Game time at Valley Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.