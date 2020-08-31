The KCAC Board of Presidents voted to modify the schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 men's and women's soccer season.

The board received guidance from the conference's Fall 2020 Return to Play Task Force, which has been developing solutions to provide a fall sports season while still maintaining COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Under the new model, schools will play their original game one through game nine opponents through Oct. 31. At that point in time, the conference will work with schools to address makeup games and/or continue to compete under the current matrix. Dates and sites of games have been altered for games one through nine, in order to provide a balance of home and away games for fall 2020.

The dates of Nov.7 and 14 would be set aside as scheduled make-up dates to help teams complete their nine games in fall 2020. The first games canceled, if any, would have priority with rescheduling.

• If no makeup games are needed by teams scheduled to play in Week 10, then they move forward with playing on Nov. 7.

• If no makeup games are needed by teams scheduled to play in Week 11, then they move forward with playing on Nov. 14.

This model provides two spring dates, yet to be determined, to play games scheduled for Weeks 12 and 13.