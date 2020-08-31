LAWRENCE — When Kansas football kicks off its season in less than two weeks, it will do so in an almost entirely empty David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

KU will begin its fall athletics seasons without fans in attendance, Chancellor Doug Girod revealed Monday in an open letter addressed to university colleagues. Girod, a surgeon, cited the advice of the institution’s Pandemic Medical Advisory Team — a group made up of "nine of the region’s top public health officials," the chancellor explained — in the decision to bar fans from the Jayhawk football team’s Sept. 12 opener against Coastal Carolina.

The university’s decision also applies to all KU competitions at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, Rock Chalk Park and Rim Rock Farm through September, Girod said.

"We know this is disappointing to those of you who planned to be on campus to root for the Jayhawks. Our football, volleyball, soccer and cross country contests will not be the same without you there," Girod wrote. "But this is the right decision for our community at this time."

On-campus tailgating has also been banned for the Sept. 12 football opener, Girod added.

"We will continue to evaluate safety conditions with the hope that we can welcome fans to athletics events after September," Girod wrote. "We will report back to you as we approach our second home football game, which is slated for Oct. 3 against Oklahoma State."

KU’s athletic department in recent months had projected multiple capacity models for its football stadium, and at an Aug. 12 news conference, athletic director Jeff Long said he expected whichever plan was ultimately decided upon to be approved by the university’s COVID-19 strategy team.

That appears not to have been the case, at least not yet, with Girod on Monday praising the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team as "instrumental in (KU’s) efforts to begin the fall semester in a way that prioritized health and safety."

"We share the belief that by making this decision now, there will be a path that will allow us to host fans at football, soccer, cross country and volleyball in October and through the end of their respective seasons," Long wrote Monday in a letter addressed to KU fans. "There is an old adage of walk before you run, and we believe if we begin without fans in-venue this September, we will have a greater chance to host fellow Jayhawks in a safe environment in October and hopefully throughout the academic year."

Long wrote he and members of the athletic department "truly believe" they will be able to welcome fans to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium beginning Oct. 3 against Oklahoma State.

"We are not guided by a specific percentage mandate. Our mandate is to socially distance all fans, and we believe that we can do that and still get all of our season ticket holders and a strong students section into the venue," Long wrote. "... [O]ur priority is that every season ticket holder is included."

KU's capacity plan will include social distancing in the seating area, required mark wearing and other measures at concessions, restrooms and at other locations throughout the stadium, Long wrote, adding those plans have been "well-received" by Douglas County public health officials.

Kansas State, the Jayhawks’ in-state rival and a Big 12 counterpart, has already announced its plans for a reduced capacity of "approximately 25%" at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

"The pause right now is related to the number of positive cases in our county," Long wrote, "but once that number drops, we believe we have a plan in place that our county leadership will support."

Girod acknowledged it will be "undoubtedly ... disappointing" for Jayhawk athletes to play in front of empty stands for at least the first month of fall sports competition.

"So if you have the opportunity to interact with these remarkable young men and women when they aren’t competing, please tell them how much you appreciate their resilience amid all this uncertainty," Girod wrote, "and remind them how important they are to our university."