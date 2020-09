The Ottawa University men’s cross county team was selected third in the KCAC coaches preseason poll. The women were picked 10th.

The OU men has two runners selected to the preseason All-KCAC Men's Cross Country Team. Josh Weghorst and Lamar Weeden were selected in a vote by the KCAC coaches. The group is made up of top returning runners from 2019.

Saint Mary leads the preseason team with seven athletes, all of whom finished in the top 20 at the KCAC championship in 2019.