The Wellsville High School volleyball team opened its season Saturday by winning the Wellsville preseason tournament.
The Eagles went 4-0, including a two-set victory over Iola in the championship game. Wellsville won all three pool matches (Waverly, Burlington and Iola) in two sets.
Pool Play
Iola def B'ton 25-18, 25-19
Wellsville def Waverly 25-16, 25-16
Iola def Waverly 26-24, 18-25, 25-19
Wellsville def B'ton 25-15, 25-18
Waverly def B'ton 21-25, 25-17, 25-15
Wellsville def Iola 25-14, 25-11
Third Place
Burlington def Waverly 25-17, 25-18
Championship
Wellsville def Iola 25-22, 25-18