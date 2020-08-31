The Wellsville High School volleyball team opened its season Saturday by winning the Wellsville preseason tournament.

The Eagles went 4-0, including a two-set victory over Iola in the championship game. Wellsville won all three pool matches (Waverly, Burlington and Iola) in two sets.

Pool Play

Iola def B'ton 25-18, 25-19

Wellsville def Waverly 25-16, 25-16

Iola def Waverly 26-24, 18-25, 25-19

Wellsville def B'ton 25-15, 25-18

Waverly def B'ton 21-25, 25-17, 25-15

Wellsville def Iola 25-14, 25-11

Third Place

Burlington def Waverly 25-17, 25-18

Championship

Wellsville def Iola 25-22, 25-18