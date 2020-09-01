The Buhler High School girls golf team had some holes to fill after last year’s state championship team, but the Crusaders brought back plenty of talent to make another run at a title.

Buhler kicked off the season on Monday at the Nickerson Invitational at Crazy Horse Golf Club in Hutchinson. In a nine-hole event, Buhler took second with 201 points, while Andale captured first with 189 points.

Andale and Buhler were the top-two teams at the Nickerson Invite, although Cheney was a not-too-distant third with 213 points.

Andale had five of the top-10 finishers, while Buhler had three of the top-10 finishers. Buhler was led by junior Callie Cooper, who took second with a score of 45.

Cooper was three strokes off the lead as Andale senior Jaela Albers won with a score of 42.

Buhler senior Lauren Specht, Andale sophomore Arabella Clevenger and Cheney senior Halley Jones all tied for third place with a score of 47.

The three teams also had an individual tie for eighth place as Buhler freshman Marlie Cooper, Andale sophomore Jaycee Brown and Cheney sophomore Kaitlyn Fowler all shot a 52. Pratt freshman Avery Blasi also shot a 52 to tie for eighth as the top 10 were all competitive.

Senior Rylie Cannon (16th, 57), senior Karlee Wiggins (32nd, 63), and junior Norah Sanders (37th, 67) rounded out the Buhler lineup.

Nickerson had one competitor, junior MaKenna Dodson. Coming off a state-qualifying season, Dodson placed 13th with a score of 54 on Monday.

Pretty Prairie also had one competitor, sophomore Raegan McLeland. McLeland shot a 57 and tied for 16th place.

There were 41 competitors, and six schools placed as a team.