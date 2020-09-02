ELI GILMORE, TONGANOXIE

Gilmore hit the ground running last year as a freshman for Tonganoxie, helping the Chieftains to the Frontier League title with a runner-up individual finish. He also took second at the Class 4A regional meet, also leading Tonganoxie to a team title. At the 4A state meet, he finished fifth overall in a personal-best 16 minutes, 54 seconds — the highest-placing freshman — and led the Chieftains to a third-place team finish.

DANIEL HARKIN, MANHATTAN

Following a runner-up finish at the Class 6A state meet as a sophomore, Harkin left no doubt about who the top runner in the state was last year. He blew away the 6A field by a whopping 33 seconds, winning in a time of 15 minutes, 25.3 seconds — the fastest time of any state champion last year and fastest by the 6A champion in several years. Harkin smashed the Indians’ school record by 27 seconds with his time of 15:11.5 at the Missouri Southern Stampede and he swept Centennial League and regional titles for the second straight year.

DANIEL LITTLE, JACKSON HEIGHTS

Little suffered only one loss last year as a junior, sweeping every meet title during the regular season. He won his second straight Northeast Kansas League title and then captured a Class 2A regional title before placing fourth at the Class 2A state meet in 17:06.89, 30 seconds out of first, but just four seconds from second. Little also placed ninth at state as a freshman and posted a PR last year at Royal Valley with a 16:23.

TREVOR PENTILIN, JEFFERSON NORTH

Pentlin saved his best performance for last in 2019, clocking a personal best time of 17 minutes, 2.30 seconds at the Class 2A state meet in Wamego. That earned him a runner-up finish to Seabury’s Henry Nelson. With Nelson graduated, Pentilin, who was sixth at state as a sophomore and 15th as a freshman and is a two-time Northeast Kansas League runner-up, enters his final year as one of 2A’s top contenders.

NOLAN REDEKER, OLPE

Competing in cross country for the first time last year as a junior, Redeker proved he was a natural talent in the sport. Following a Class 1A regional runner-up finish, Redeker placed fifth at the 1A state meet in a time of 17 minutes, 11.38 seconds. He also won the Lyon County League title.

CAMERON TENEYCK, SILVER LAKE

TenEyck had a breakout year as a sophomore for the Eagles, helping them to a runner-up finish at the Class 3A state meet. Mid-East League runner-up to departed teammate Kyler Kaniper, TenEyck followed with a fourth-place finish at Silver Lake’s regional meet and then took ninth at the Class 3A state meet in a personal-best 17:02.3.

TREYSON TRUE, EMPORIA

Deuces were wild for True a year ago with the Spartan standout finishing runner-up in his biggest meets of the season. True opened some eyes with a third-place finish in the Gold Race at the prestigious Rim Rock Classic, beating eventual Class 6A champion Daniel Harkin of Manhattan in the process. True finished runner-up to Harkin at the Centennial League meet and then took second to Andover’s Ryan Kinnane at both regionals and the Class 5A state meet. True had a season PR of 15:44.