ESKRIDGE — The West Franklin High School volleyball teams are off to a fast start.

All three teams defeated Mission Valley Tuesday in straight sets at Eskridge.

The varsity won 25-15, 25-17 and 25-14, 25-9. The Falcons are ranked No. 10 in 3A in the KVA preseason poll.

"For the first night out, we had a lot of positives," Falcons coach Angie Corwine said. "Our main focus is on serve and serve-receive."

West Franklin dominated in both categories with 14 aces and a serve-receive average of 2.36.

"Both of those stats are the reason for the lopsided scores," Corwine said.

Riley Zentz led the Falcons in serve-receive with a 2.5 average and Sami Randall had a team-best five aces. Those two also spearheaded the defense as Randall compiled 21 digs and Zentz, 11.

Setter Ainsley Corwine distributed the ball to the hitters for a balanced attack, the coach said. Corwine finished with 44 assists.

Alex Coopman led the offense with 16 kills. Jenna Walters finished with 13. Nellie LaFountain finished with 10.

West Franklin (2-0) plays Thursday at home against Ottawa and Olathe Heritage.

