Salina resident Austin Mann, 6, hauled in a monster catfish during a recent fishing trip.

Mann was fishing at Sunflower Lake when he hooked into this 12-pound, 26-inch brute. He got the big channel catfish in all by himself and released it back into the lake in hopes of catching it again.

