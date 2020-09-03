The Newton High School boys’ soccer team didn’t get the second half that it did in the first two games, falling to Goddard Eisenhower 3-1 Thursday at Fischer Field.

Instead of winning the second half 3-0, like the Railers did in the first two games, Eisenhower won the second half 1-0.

The Railers had a number of chances to score, but the 2-0 Tigers did a better job of finishing.

"We had like nine shots on goal in that first half," Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. "I thought we did a really good job of pressing them, keeping them on their heels. We traded opportunities. Those nine shots in the first half were on goal — not wide or anything. We were going up against a final four team. The guys stepped up and a did a fantastic job. We’re going to be a team to be reckoned with — an adjustment here and there. The ball bounces the right way, we’re right in this game."

Newton held a 10-6 advantage in total shots. Logan Glover had five saves in goal for Eisenhower. Selvin Abrego had three saves for Newton.

Newton posted the first shot of the game, an attempt that was blocked by an Eisenhower defender inside the Tiger goalie box.

Eisenhower scored on its first shot of the game. Max Raffinego hit a shot from the corner then bent into the goal in the 13th minute.

Newton evened the score in the 28th minute when an Eisenhower foul set up a header for Alex Sanchez-Cortinas.

Eisenhower regained the lead in the 33rd minute when Eric Salcido finished a Carlos Vidrio direct kick.

The Tigers closed out the scoring in the 45th minute when Braeden Boor rebounded an Isaac Shumaker shot.

Newton had several chances in the remaining time.

Newton drops to 2-1 and hosts Bishop Carroll at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Carroll opened the season with a 2-1 overtime loss to Class 5A state runner-up Maize South.

"We have Carroll on Tuesday and Emporia on Thursday," Jantzi said. "We have another couple of tough games coming up."x

JUNIOR VARSITY — The Newton High School junior varsity boys’ soccer team downed Goddard Eisenhower 3-1. Scoring for Newton were Jonathan Galvan, Misael Campos Cisneros and Oliver Rowe. Yael Aramburu posted the shutout in goal.

Newton is 3-0 and plays Tuesday at home against Bishop Carroll.

G.Eisenhower;2;1;—3

Newton;1;0;—1

1. GE Max Raffinengo (Cory Gleason) 12:12

2. N Alex Sanchez-Cortinas (unassisted) 27:51

3. GE Eric Salcido (Carlos Vidrio) 32:11

4. GE Braeden Boor (Isaac Shumaker) 44:28

Total shots — GE 3-6—9, New. 7-3—10. Shots on goal — GE 3-3—6, New. 4-2—6. Saves — GE: Logan Glover (W) 3-2—5. New.: Selvin Abrego (L) 1-2—3. Corner kicks — GE 3, New. 4. Fouls — GE 9, New. 16. Offside — GE 0, New. 0. Cautions — GE: Carlos Vidrio 27:43. New.: Armando Alverez 42:24, Juan Porres 63:07.