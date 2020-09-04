Central Heights cross country coach Troy Prosser was thankful to see his runners competing Thursday in the opening meet of the season in Burlington.

"After six months of questions and confusion over how sports would look in the face of a pandemic, I was very pleased with our start to the 2020 season," Prosser said. "Not only is it great to have so many high finishers and medalists, it was great to simply see the efforts pay off and the familiar feeling of accomplishment, both as athletes and coaches. Many times we get lost in the monotony of the workouts and this year has been challenging just to keep focus on the possibilities ahead."

The Viking boys were the runner-up with four placing in the top 30. Senior David Craft paced the Vikings in the second. Freshman Dakota Kuczmarski took sixth.

The girls did not compete as a team. Juniors Taryn Compton and Lily Meyer were fourth and fifth.

"We knew we had graduated one of the best classes of runners in school history, but there are still some huge contributors to previous state championship and trophy teams continuing to add to their own personal records," Prosser said. "Taryn and Lily have been top runners for the past five seasons and continue to show improvement each week.

"David pulling out a second place finish has shown incredible progression throughout his running career as well as a fantastic performance from Dakota."

Wellsville

Wellsville boys finished third in the Anderson County Invitational.

Zeb Harris led the Eagles in 12th place. Ian Smith took 16th.

The girls did not compete as a team. Lexi McDaniel paced the finishers in 11th place.

Central Heights girls

4, Compton, 22:40; 5, Meyer, 23:07

Central Heights boys

2, Craft, 18:31; 6, Kuczmarski, 18:55; 9, Cotter, 19:37; 30, Schultze, 21:58; 59, Skeet, 30:41.

Eighth grade girls

2, Chrisjohn, 14:45; 3, Holstine, 14:56.

Eighth grade boys

2, Burkdoll, 11:44; 5, Hammond, 12:52; 6, Miller, 12:53.

Seventh grade girls

4, Dunbar, 7:53.

Seventh grade boys

4, Dunbar, 6:36; 7, Johnson, 7:09; 12, Howland, 7:34; 16, Miller, 8:31.

Wellsville

Varsity boys

12, Zeb Harris, 20:50.4; 16, Ian Smith 21:18.5; 17, Dawson Dwyer, 21:23; 23, Liam Robertson, 22:19.4; 24, Damen Eiche, 22:24.9; 25, Aistin Henry, 23:07.4; 29, Coy Jones, 23:46.1.

Varsity Girls

11, Lexi McDaniel, 27:01; 22, Madi Peppers, 30:29.6; 26, Shayla Clary, 33:41.4.

JV Boys

6, Will Stanton, 22:56.5; 20, Chase Douglas, 29:17.2; 21, Carson Richardson, 29:50.2; 27, Derek Ashburn, 39:42.7.